Millie Mackintosh has dressed her daughter Sienna in some of the sweetest outfits over the past few months, but her latest babygrow is too cute for words.

Sitting on the floor of the dressing room inside their London home, Millie posed for a selfie with her three-month-old in the mirror. While the former Made In Chelsea star showed off her toned post-baby body in black lingerie and a white slouchy jumper, it was Sienna's little star-print outfit that stole the show.

Millie and her daughter Sienna posed for a sweet selfie in their dressing room

Unlike a regular bodysuit, the long-sleeved babygrow from Marks & Spencer was created specifically for babies suffering from hip dysplasia, such as baby Sienna. As well as the clever high-leg design which accommodates her Pavlik harness, the 100 per cent cotton clothing also features a wrap-over design and popper fastenings. Costing £12, the pack of three includes a striped pattern and a simple plain one, meaning each item is a bargain at just £4.

Hip dysplasia 3 pack bodysuits, £12, Marks & Spencer

Fans were quick to comment on Sienna's clothing, with one writing: "Both so gorgeous! These M&S hip dysplasia clothes are the best, our little one always looked great in them too." Another added: "These clothes for hip dysplasia are amazing! I wish they were around almost 10 years ago when my son wore braces!" while a third commented: "Sienna is so beautiful!"

Meanwhile, others were also delighted to catch a glimpse inside Millie's own clothing collection, with a selection of pretty pink, yellow and white summer dresses hanging in the rail in the background while more were draped over a chair. "If only I had this post-baby wardrobe too," one joked, and a second agreed: "Millie you are looking insane!! And can I just say I want your wardrobe."

Millie shared an update on Sienna's health last week when she revealed how she turned to an app created by Norland Nanny Louenna Hood to help her sleep. "Time feels like it's flying by right now, especially with all the rapid changes in development I'm seeing in Sienna. The shift in her reality in recent weeks because of her hip dysplasia has meant I’ve stumbled across a whole host of twists and turns in motherhood and it's been really difficult. It's been particularly hard to get her down to sleep at night and I've needed all the encouragement and words of wisdom I can get my hands on."

