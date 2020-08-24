The school run can be difficult at the best of times, let alone when parents are trying to get back into a routine following the summer holidays and school closures caused by the coronavirus pandemic. So some serious organisational skills will be required!

SHOP: 11 best face masks for children going back to school - plain washable face coverings

Davina McCall, Peter Andre and more stars may make the school run look easy, but they also have to coordinate with their previous partners when it comes to who's doing the pick-ups and drop-offs. How do they do it? We take a look at celebrities who co-parent the school run...

Loading the player...

WATCH: Most unusual celebrity baby names

Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony

Despite being in a new relationship with Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez still happily co-parents with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, who is the father of her twins Emme and Max, now 12.

From sporting events to Christmas concerts, the former couple is often pictured at the same events, cheering on their children. So we imagine co-ordinating the school run will be slightly easier for J.Lo and Marc since the pair have remained close friends following their divorce.

Peter Andre and Katie Price

Peter Andre shares Princess and Junior with his ex-wife Katie Price, while he shares daughter Amelia and son Theo with wife Emily MacDonagh – and the doting dad revealed his eldest children help him prepare for school! In 2019, Peter showed off Princess and Amelia's sweet bond on Instagram, writing: "Sisterly love. Bista doing Amelia's hair before school." How clever!

Davina McCall and Matthew Robertson

Davina McCall opened up about her relationship with ex-husband Matthew Robertson back in 2019, revealing the pair share responsibilities such as school trips. In an interview with Good Housekeeping, the Long Lost Family host praised Matthew for his support since their split in 2017, particularly when it comes to parenting their three children – Holly, 18, Tilly, 16, and 13-year-old Chester. "Matthew is quite hands-on, so I have support from him," Davina shared. "We share the school runs in the morning, which is really nice."

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Philippe

Even after Reese Witherspoon split from her former co-star Ryan Philippe, the pair have tried to stay connected for their children Ava and Deacon, even standing on the sidelines together at games.

"It is so important as divorced parents to keep that connection," the actor told Ellen DeGeneres in 2010. "We go to all the school events together, and we're there for each other."

READ: 9 best pencil cases for kids going back to school – we guarantee they'll love them

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick ensured their three children split their time between their mum and dad's homes during the coronavirus lockdown, so we imagine the former couple will have a similarly well-organised system for when Mason, Penelope and Reign return to school.

Kourtney and Scott previously opened up about their experiences co-parenting during a discussion on Poosh's website. The mother-of-three said: "I do think we are very lucky to be doing it this way and we can if we have an issue or something that, you know, one of the kids is going through, we can deal with it together. And, you know, nobody knows our kids better than us so to be able to do that together and like come up with solutions together, I think is, you know, there’s no better … like what else could you want."

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck and his ex-wife Jennifer Garner share three children Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, and the pair have been pictured on numerous school runs together since splitting in June 2015.

Confirming the news in a statement, they said: "After much thought and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce. We go forward with love and friendship for one another and a commitment to co-parenting our children whose privacy we ask to be respected during this difficult time."

Louise and Jamie Redknapp

Louise and Jamie Redknapp announced their split in 2017 after 19 years of marriage and two children together, but that didn't stop them from both getting involved in trips to and from school. Louise told The Guardian in 2020: "I’m the shabbiest mum on the school run" – but we find that hard to believe!

Meanwhile, Jamie confessed back in 2016 he enjoys picking up the kids in the evenings. "Yeah, I love doing the school run, I can't wait to speak to them and see what they're up to," he said to the Belfast Telegraph.

SEE: 7 embarrassing school photos of This Morning stars