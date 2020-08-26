Amazon has a huge sale on cool Stabilo stationery - perfect timing for back to school

Karen Silas
Looking to buy kids stationery? Check the Amazon Stabilo sale for the best deals on back to school supplies: pencils, pens, highlighters, crayons & more
Is it just us, or is the looming start to school creeping up faster than ever? September’s arrival also means the first official back to school since lockdown, there are so many new things to think about from the best hand sanitisers for kids to uniform-ready children's face masks. But there’s one thing that remains the same: the need for school stationery!
RELATED: The best stationery deals you can find right now, from WHSmith, Amazon, Ryman & more
Amazon has some fantastic deals on Stabilo pencils, pens, highlighters and more, with fast delivery times and great ratings. We figure you have a huge to-do list these days, so we’ve made it easy for you tracking down the best deals so you don’t have to!
Shop Stabilo deals on Amazon
Amazon’s #1 bestseller in the Highlighter category
STABILO pastel highlighters, pack of 6, Was £10.80 Now £3.75, Amazon
An ergonomic rollerball also available in a left-handed version
STABILO EASYoriginal handwriting pen, right-handed, Was £7.71 Now £3.99, Amazon
Stylish and elegant rollerball pens with a non-slip grip in six different colours
STABILO bl@ck+ wallet, Was £13.61 Now £9.24, Amazon
Just the basics: stock up on black fineliners for writing or drawing
STABILO SENSOR F pens, box of 10, black, Was £14.70 Now £10.28, Amazon
Acts as a wax crayon, colouring pencil and watercolour with a chunky size for tinier hands
STABILO Woody 3-in-1 wallet of 10 + sharpener, Was £16.50 Now £11.99, Amazon
A whopping 30 premium felt tip pens in assorted colours, including five neon pens
STABILO Pen 68 rollerset - 30 colours, Was £25.44 Now £17.99, Amazon
HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.