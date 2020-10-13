Amazon Prime Day toy deals - up to 58% off Barbie, Lego, Play-Doh and more

Katherine Robinson
There are some amazing toy discounts during Amazon Prime Day over October 13 and 14. You can get games and puzzles, including Harry Potter Scrabble and trivial Pursuit, Frozen Lego, Barbie, Playdoh and more at a cut price.
Have you started Christmas shopping for the kids yet? If not, now’s the perfect time. During Amazon Prime Day over October 13 and 14, you can make huge savings if you snap up the deals that are laid on for Prime Customers. There’s over 40% off selected toys including great deals on Lego, Playmobil, Barbie, board games and pre-school toys. Keep scrolling for our pick of the best, and snap them up before they’re gone!
Elsa and Anna fans ages six and up can build their favourite scene from Frozen
Lego Disney Princess Elsa’s Frozen palace set, was £64.99 Prime Day price £41.49, Amazon
Budding chefs ages three and up can make their own Play-Doh Pizza!
Play-Doh Stamp ‘n top pizza oven, was £17.79, Prime Day price £10.49, Amazon
Suitable for ages four and up and with light and sound action
Playmobil City Action Fire engine, was £54.10 Prime Day price £29.99, Amazon
Mini stylists can create all kinds of cool hairstyles with Barbie’s 19cm long sparkle hair and accessories
Barbie rainbow sparkle hair set, was £22.99 Prime Day price £14.99, Amazon
Kids aged 10 and up can test their knowledge on Harry Potter with over 1800 questions
Harry Potter Ultimate trivial pursuit, was £29.99 Prime Day price £17.45, Amazon
This gorgeous wooden dolls house is suitable for 30cm tall dolls, and would make a great main present
Kidcraft three storey wooden dolls house, was £114.99 Prime Day price £70.99, Amazon
Suitable for L.O.L fans ages eight and up – unbox the playing pieces and buy, trade and swap, Monopoly style!
L.O.L Surprise Monopoly, was 23.99 Prime Day price 9.99, Amazon
