Rochelle Humes opens up about baby number four

Rochelle Humes took part in a fan Q&A on Instagram on Tuesday, and it wasn't long before the question of baby number four came up.

The This Morning star answered honestly, saying that despite herself and her husband Marvin Humes having planned for newborn Blake to be their last child, she likes to "never say never".

One of the famous mum's followers asked: "Do you want any more children or is Blake the last?" to which Rochelle responded: "Um, I think so. That's the plan. I feel very lucky, very blessed to have three healthy children. And yeah, I think he will be. But I like to never say never."

Rochelle made the reveal during a fan Q&A

Since little Blake's arrival on 9 October, the Humes have shared plenty of sweet snaps of their first son, much to fans' delight.

On Thursday, Rochelle even proved that her son is shaping up to be quite the fashionista!

Revealing that Blake had been gifted the most incredible pair of shoes, the mother-of-three proudly showed off an amazing set of knitted trainers that her days-old baby had been sent – and the black red and white trainers were seriously trendy.

Blake bonding with his sister

Popstar Marvin also shared some adorable photos of Blake last week, even posting the first ever picture of the little lad in his new home.

In the beautiful black and white image, Rochelle and their youngest daughter, three-year-old Valentina, could both be seen doting on Blake as he lay in his cradle.

Rochelle and Marvin welcomed little Blake on Friday 9 October, sharing the joyous news on Instagram.

"Blake Hampton Humes. On Friday morning at 8.44am our boy arrived to flip the switch on 2020. I didn't think I'd ever fall in love with another man but this guy has stolen my whole heart and we've been in a love bubble ever since..." Rochelle wrote at the time.

