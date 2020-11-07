Strictly's Gorka Marquez explains why he won't be daughter Mia's dance teacher

Being a professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing, Gorka Marquez certainly has the credentials to teach his daughter Mia, who he shares with girlfriend Gemma Atkinson, to dance. But the pro has previously revealed that he wouldn't be his daughter's dance teacher when she grows up.

Speaking to HELLO! prior to the Christmas special filming in 2019, the couple explained they'd love their daughter to dance as she gets older, but it wouldn't be dad Gorka teaching her the moves.

WATCH: Little Mia dancing to dad Gorka on Strictly

The couple love to share photos of their home life with fans

Gemma told us: "She does love music and lights now. I've always said to Gorka, if she wanted to dance would you teach her? But he said he'd take her somewhere."

Gorka explained: "Don't get me wrong I would teach her, but I wouldn't be her dance teacher, I would rather take her to a good teacher."

Gemma and Gorka danced together for the Christmas special

Explaining the reasons why, he stated: "I'd say 'this is a good teacher and you go to this school', but I wouldn't be teaching her. Because I had partners in the past where their [family] teachers were very mean, and everything in the house wasn't family, it was about dance, so I don't want that, she's going to be my daughter, and if she does dance I'll love it." How sweet!

Gorka Marquez is a doting dad to baby Mia

Although they met on the show in 2017, Gemma was then partnered with Aljaz Skorjanec and Gorka was partnered with singer Alexandra Burke. The happy couple then welcomed their first child together back in June 2019.

The boyfriend and girlfriend achieved another first together when they were paired up for the 2019 Strictly Christmas special and danced a festive jive which aired on Christmas Day. The couple just missed out on lifting the Christmas trophy, however, as former finalist Debbie McGee was crowned the champion along with her pro-partner Kevin Clifton.

