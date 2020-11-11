A Place in the Sun's Jasmine Harman shares rare photo of her gorgeous family The TV presenter shares two children with her cameraman husband

Jasmine Harman is the sunny face on popular TV show A Place in the Sun: Home or Away, which lets us escape the dreary UK weather for an hour and imagine we have a beachside holiday home abroad.

When Jasmine isn't jet setting for work, she can be found at home in Britain with her family: husband Jon Boast and their two children, Joy and Albion.

Most of glamorous Jasmine's Instagram photos show the star in various beautiful holiday locations for the hit show – but occasionally the mum-of-two throws in the odd personal snap!

We loved her recent family selfie on the beach in Brighton at half term. The foursome looked to be having a fun time all wrapped up in warm clothing at the popular tourist spot.

Jasmine Harman with her husband and children in Brighton

Jasmine wrote: "I’m back! What a lovely half term, despite the weather and the Covid restrictions we still managed to have lots of lovely family time, and do some fun stuff with the children. I had a little break from social media to be in the real world with my nearest and dearest! It really makes you grateful for the little things. What have you appreciated more since coronavirus came into our lives?"

The couple's children looked so sweet in the photo, Joy dressed in a pink jacket and cute Albion wearing blue. Jasmine was stunning as ever in a mustard yellow bobble hat.

Back in August, the presenter shared another family snap of herself and the children swimming while on holiday in Cyprus.

Jasmine on holiday in Cyrpus

Jasmine wrote in the caption: "I'm enjoying my last day off in Cyprus with my children and making memories. The greatest gift we can give each other is our time. Value time together. Appreciate what we have."

We also love how Jasmine met her cameraman husband on the set of A Place in the Sun!

In October, Jasmine posted a throwback photo of the pair, saying: "#throwbackthursday to 2004 with my darling Hubby! Back then we were together 24/7 working on @aplaceinthesunofficial but now we sometimes don’t see enough of each other! Miss you @jboasty_dop My toy boy and the love of my life! Sixteen years later, still smitten! He’s going to kill me for this lovey dovey post!!"