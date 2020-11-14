Gorka Marquez and Gemma Atkinson's family album: sweet photos of the Strictly stars with baby Mia The couple welcomed baby Mia in 2019

Gorka Marquez and Gemma Atkinson met on Strictly Come Dancing back in 2017, and two years later they welcomed baby Mia!

While Gorka still works as a professional dancer on the BBC show, forming a coronavirus bubble with his 2020 partner Maisie Smith, he is clearly missing spending time with his partner and daughter. Gemma, meanwhile, is juggling looking after Mia with her appearances on Steph's Packed Lunch.

The couple regularly share family updates on social media and document Mia's big milestones. Until they reunite, we take a look at some of their most adorable family photos..

Shortly before the new series began, Gorka posted a photo of himself and Gemma cuddling their daughter. He simply wrote: "Missing my girls... @glouiseatkinson." Aww!

To mark Mia's first birthday, which fell in May, the pair threw her a sweet low-key birthday party complete with pink balloons and a cake. Look how smiley she is!

With COVID-19 impacting travel plans, the Strictly pro has ensured his parents stay in contact, especially with Mia growing up so quickly. "Mia loves it when we call my parents, los abuelos, in Spain, and my parents equally love the regular contact with Mia as she grows up," he explained as he chatted to his mum.

Gemma and Gorka's Strictly family also regularly stay in touch – how sweet is this snap of Janette Manrara and Aljaz Škorjanec with Mia?

We can't forget their dogs Norman and Ollie who are very important members of the family! Shortly after bringing her daughter home from hospital, Gemma introduced her to the pet pooches and said: "They have accepted Mia as the new pack member."

Gorka and Mia often dress their little girl in adorable outfits, and we're still not over Mia's Halloween costume - even if it was over a week before the spooky holiday!

Mia's first Christmas and New Year was extra special, and Gorka ensured he marked the occasion with several sweet family snaps. "Every year has brought me something to remember but 2019 brought me and Gem our princess Mia and we became a family. The best thing a man could dream about having is a family of his own to care for, protect and love!" the caption read.

Gorka and Gemma ensured they made the most of the coronavirus lockdown, which allowed them to spend more time as a family than ever before. "SATURDAY NIGHT LOCKDOWN PARTY with my two girls," Gorka wrote.

They even managed to get both Mia and their dogs involved in some of their regular workouts – we find dancing and doing squats hard enough without holding a baby!

