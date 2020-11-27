Everything we know about Princess Eugenie's first child The royal baby is due in early 2021!

I think we'll all agree that 2020 has been pretty horrendous, however, amongst the worry of the coronavirus pandemic we've also had the odd bit of happy news, namely Princess Eugenie's pregnancy. The Queen's granddaughter is expecting her first baby with husband Jack Brooksbank in early 2021 and we couldn't be more thrilled for the couple.

On September 25, Eugenie shared their exciting announcement on her Instagram page, posting a cute pair of baby slippers with the caption: "Jack and I are so excited for early 2021..."

Well, early 2021 is nearly here and royal baby fever will soon be ramping up. We wonder whether the Princess will have a boy or girl and what name will they choose? There are some things we do know about the new royal baby though. Find out below…

Where Princess Eugenie will give birth

It's likely that the Eugenie will follow in the footsteps of her mother, Sarah Ferguson, and choose London's private hospital, The Portland – a firm favourite with celebrities. Sarah and Prince Andrew welcomed both their daughters Beatrice and Eugenie there, so we won't be surprised if the Princess keeps to family tradition.

The Portland was also the hospital of choice for the Queen's niece, Lady Sarah Chatto, who gave birth to her son Samuel there. More recently, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan welcomed their first child, Archie Harrison at The Portland.

The Portland hospital in London

Of course, there's every chance that Eugenie will take inspiration from the Queen and opt for a home birth, given the current risks surrounding COVID-19.

The first photo of Princess Eugenie's baby

The first picture of a new royal baby is always a hugely exciting moment for the public, as we wait to see the special newborn. But will Eugenie and Jack opt for a photograph outside of the hospital or will they choose a private photocall?

Princess Eugenie and husband Jack

HELLO!'s Online Royal Correspondent, Danielle Stacey, reveals: "The arrival of a new royal baby is always very exciting for us at HELLO! While we've seen the likes of Princess Diana and Prince Charles, the Duke and Duchess of York, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge hold photocalls outside the hospital after the births of their children, but given the current coronavirus pandemic and government guidelines, that might not be possible for Eugenie and Jack.

"The couple also may decide to follow Harry and Meghan's lead and release photographs of their newborn in the days after his or her birth.

"Eugenie and Jack announced their pregnancy news in a much less formal way with their adorable Instagram post, so in a royal first, they could decide to share the first pictures on social media."

Princess Eugenie's baby's title

The new royal baby will be the ninth great-grandchild for Her Majesty the Queen, and 11th in line to the throne. With a Princess for a mum, will the infant have a title of his or her own?

HELLO!'s Danielle Stacey says: "We understand that Eugenie's baby will not have a title because her husband Jack does not hold one, and titles are usually passed down through the male line.

"This could change if the Queen gives Jack an Earldom or issues a Letters Patent, but as it stands, the child will be known as Miss or Master Brooksbank."

Where Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank will live with their baby

The couple are believed to have moved from their Kensington Palace abode, Ivy Cottage, to Prince Harry and Meghan's London home, Frogmore Cottage in Windsor. The Grade II-listed property underwent extensive renovation works in 2019 before Harry and Meghan moved in, converting the property from separate apartments to a single-family home.

Frogmore Cottage in Windsor

Eugenie's parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, still reside at her childhood home, Royal Lodge, in Windsor, and the move to Frogmore Cottage means that the Princess will be closer to both her parents and her grandparents, the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, who have been living at Windsor Castle during England's second lockdown.

The Godparents of Princess Eugenie's baby

Eugenie and Jack have several close friends they could ask to be their baby's Godparents, so we're excited to see who they choose. The couple are friends with singers Ellie Goulding and Ed Sheeran, so we wouldn't be surprised if they are given the honour.

Will the royal couple ask Ellie Goulding to be a Godparent?

Likewise, Robbie Williams and his wife Ayda Field are also friends with Princess Eugenie and their daughter Teddy was a bridesmaid at the royal wedding.

Other possible names are Eugenie's friend Cressida Bonas, who previously dated Prince Harry. Lady Frederick Windsor – also known professionally as Sophie Winkleman - recently told HELLO! that Eugenie is Godmother to her daughter, Maud, so perhaps the Princess will ask Sophie to be Godmother to her baby.

Here's wishing Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank a smooth final trimester and birth.