Amazon's best Black Friday toy deals will have you finishing your Christmas shopping early

Black Friday is the perfect time to get your Christmas shopping done early, and if you're looking to shop toys for little ones, Amazon is making it easy with amazing deals on toys from L.O.L. to Playmobil. The retail giant has one of the biggest Black Friday sales of course, so it might be overwhelming to try to figure out which are the best toy deals on gifts that children will love.

SHOP MORE AMAZON BLACK FRIDAY DEALS:

Up to 70% off everything from grooming to cookware: Shop Amazon's best Black Friday deals

The best Amazon Fashion Black Friday deals to give your wardrobe a makeover

We're making it easy for you and have made this very special edit of the toys that are on sale from Amazon's Top Toys 2020 list, so you know that not only are you getting a great deal at up to 40% off, you're also snapping up red hot trending toys that boys and girls will truly enjoy.

If you want to browse ALL of Amazon's Black Friday toy deals, go directly to the Black Friday toy sale section on the site.

Shop Amazon's best Black Friday toy deals

L.O.L. dolls are extremely popular this year, and Amazon is giving this fab deal with the L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G. Remix 4-in-1 Plane – which comes with 50 surprises – for 30% off.

L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G. Remix 4-in-1 Plane was £89.99 DEAL PRICE £64.99, Amazon

The Classic Uno card game, which is topping a lot of wish lists this year, gets a twist – and a brand new Amazon Black Friday price at 40% off.

Mattel Games Uno Showdown, £16 DEAL PRICE £11.99, Amazon

We all know Barbie is a career woman – and here she turns street food chef with her very own food truck! And the Amazon price is right at nearly 30% off.

Barbie Food Truck, £49.99 DEAL PRICE £34.99, Amazon

Back to the Future is back – and on sale! And the little ones in your life will love to play with this toy replica of Doc's DeLorean – and the older generation will get a kick out of it, too.

Playmobil Back to the Future DeLorean Toy, £49.99 DEAL PRICE £40.62, Amazon

The Barbie Fashionista – comes in dozens of skin tones, hairstyles and body types, including differently-abled dolls. This pretty Barbie wearing her hair in braids and an outfit complete with trendy slides is in the Black Friday sale for 15% off.

Barbie Fashionista doll #144, was £12.99 DEAL PRICE £10.99, Amazon

A traditional Monopoly game with a twist – it's Friends-themed with tokens and properties inspired by the classic hit TV sitcom, so you can buy Central Perk and play with tokens like Phoebe's guitar.

'Friends' the TV Series Monopoly, was £29.99 DEAL PRICE £21.50, Amazon

EVEM MORE BLACK FRIDAY DEALS:

27 best beauty Black Friday deals: Urban Decay, MAC, Bobbi Brown, NARS & MORE

The best Apple Black Friday deals: From AirPods to the iPad, the Apple Watch & MORE

Best Black Friday homeware deals at Marks & Spencer, Amazon and more

eBay's Black Friday sales are go: Get up to 50% off and a 20% coupon

The best Black Friday fashion deals you need to shop

The Best Black Friday laptop deals

Dyson's Black Friday deals: The biggest discounts we're expecting

Best Argos Black Friday deals: What to expect in the 2020 sales extravaganza

Currys' Black Friday sale – big discounts on Mrs Hinch’s vacuum and more

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.