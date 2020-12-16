Princess Charlotte's Christmas wish list: What she’ll ask Santa for this year

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Children everywhere are counting down the days till Santa visits, and that includes the royal children of the world. What will be on their lists to the big man, we wonder?

Well, when it comes to Kate Middleton’s daughter Princess Charlotte, we have a pretty good idea what would be on her Christmas wish list. Although she’s fourth-in-line to the throne the five-year-old has many of the same likes and interests as other children her age, so she’s perfect if you’re looking for a little royal inspiration for your Christmas shopping this year.

Read on to discover the cute gifts that Princess Charlotte would love to open on Christmas morning

Cosy glow in the dark pyjamas, £25, Boden

Animal lover Princess Charlotte would surely love these PJs, which are emblazoned with pets and flowers. The cool glow in the dark details will no doubt make bedtime easier for mum and dad! Available in sizes three-14 years.

Pink unicorn piggy bank, £7.99, TK Maxx

SHOP NOW

We know that Charlotte loves pink unicorns – she famously jazzed up her schoolbag with this sequinned keyfob, so we just know she’d love this piggybank!

Unicorn cookie set, £18, Trotters

Continuing with the unicorn theme, how about this cookie-making set? Kate told Mary Berry that she loves cooking at home with Charlotte and her brothers Prince George and Prince Louis, they would all enjoy this set.

Spider ring, £6.99, H&M

Royal fans were charmed this year when Charlotte told David Attenborough she liked spiders during a video interview. With that in mind, we know she’d be delighted with this sparkly spider ring!

David Attenborough Little People Big Dreams, £7.99, Amazon

And after they bonded over their mutual love of arachnids, we’re sure the little royal would love to read about the iconic British broadcaster’s inspiring life story in this beautifully illustrated children’s book.

Little feminist 500 piece family jigsaw, £11.99, Oliver Bonas

Prince William has been vocal about how he is careful to educate his kids about gender equality – is particular telling George that there’s no reason his sister can’t be as good as her brother at football. We bet the family would love to do this jigsaw together.

M&S X Ghost Floral print frill dress, £30, Marks & Spencer

We all know Kate loves Ghost, and this pretty dress from the brand’s collab with M&S is very much Charlotte’s style. The best thing about it is Kate could also get the matching adult version! Available in sizes six-14 years.

Princess Ballerina doll, £35, NotOnTheHighStreet

Ballerina is one of Charlotte’s passions – as well as doing classes she has also been with mum to see the Nutcracker at London’s Royal Opera House. She would have hours of fun playing with this beautifully made princess ballerina doll.

Grow your own edible flowers set, £35, NotOnTheHighStreet

Gardening is a hobby that runs in the Cambridge family. Kate got the little ones involved in the creation of her Back to Nature Garden exhibit at the Chelsea Flower Show, and of course we know that grandad Prince Charles has long been an avid horticulturist. Charlotte could grow her own edible flowers with this fun set.

MLP Friends of equestria gift set, £34.99, Amazon

Princess Charlotte loves horses just as much as her great-grandmother the Queen and the little royal has been riding since she was 17 months old. While it’s not known if she’s specifically a fan of My Little Pony, we’d bet she’d love this complete set of all the equestrian characters.

