The strict rule Kate Middleton's nanny follows with the Cambridge children The Duke and Duchess employ a nanny from Norland College

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge employ a nanny to help them care for their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The couple recruited Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, from the prestigious Norland College in Bath in 2014, when Prince George was around eight months old, and the nanny has been a trusted employee of the family ever since.

At the time, an insider told HELLO! that Maria had "worked for other high-profile families and it was from there that the Cambridges heard of her and hired her."

Norland College is known for its exceptional childcare courses, and an interview with author Louise Heren, who wrote Nanny in a Book, has revealed how Norland nannies look after their charges – and the language they are taught to avoid with children.

The Mirror revealed that Louis spent a year at the college researching a documentary and told the paper that there is one word the nannies are taught never to say while at work with children. Nope, it's not a swear word (although we assume they are banned), the word is simply 'kids'.

The Cambridge's nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo

It's quite a surprise to hear such an innocuous word is off-limits, but Louis explained the rationale behind the rule. Louise said: "The word kid is banned. It's a mark of respect for the children as individuals."

Given the fact this is a firm rule of the college, it's highly likely that Duchess Kate's nanny Maria also adopts it with the royal children.

Let's face it, calling, "Kids, dinner is ready" is far quicker than, "George, Charlotte, Louis, dinner is ready". However, we do like the focus on children as individuals.

Nanny Maria with a young Prince George

The paper also reported that shouting is apparently a no-no in the Cambridge household, so we're picturing a rather calm Mary Poppins type environment.

Erm, can we borrow nanny Maria for a while please Kate?

