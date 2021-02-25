Marks & Spencer is having a big sale on school uniforms but shop quick: the deal ends soon!

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The government has confirmed that children will be returning back to school on 8 March – do you have all you need for the big return? Maybe your children have outgrown their uniforms, or they just need a wardrobe refresh – either way, Marks & Spencer to the rescue. Yes, that's right, there's a big sale on school uniforms until Friday.

Right now you can get 20% off your school uniform needs at Marks & Spencer, whether school trousers, skirts, shorts, pinafores, joggers or school shirts and polos.

Shop the Marks & Spencer back to school uniform sale

Ready to stock up for spring? You can have a look at the full School Uniform shop, or check out these bestselling deals:

3pk Unisex Cotton School Polo Shirts, sale price from £5.60, Marks & Spencer

2pk Boys' School Trousers, ages 2-18, sale price from £8.80, Marks & Spencer

2pk Girls' Crease Resistant School Skirts, ages 2-16, sale price from £8, Marks & Spencer

2pk Unisex School Joggers, Sale price from £11.20, Marks & Spencer

