Marks & Spencer is having a big sale on school uniforms but shop quick: the deal ends soon!

M&S has all of your children's back to school uniform needs for 20% off

Karen Silas

The government has confirmed that children will be returning back to school on 8 March – do you have all you need for the big return? Maybe your children have outgrown their uniforms, or they just need a wardrobe refresh – either way, Marks & Spencer to the rescue. Yes, that's right, there's a big sale on school uniforms until Friday.

Right now you can get 20% off your school uniform needs at Marks & Spencer, whether school trousers, skirts, shorts, pinafores, joggers or school shirts and polos.

Shop the Marks & Spencer back to school uniform sale

Ready to stock up for spring? You can have a look at the full School Uniform shop, or check out these bestselling deals:

marks and spencer school uniform sale shirts polo

3pk Unisex Cotton School Polo Shirts, sale price from £5.60, Marks & Spencer

marks and spencer school uniform sale trousers

2pk Boys' School Trousers, ages 2-18, sale price from £8.80, Marks & Spencer

marks and spencer school uniform sale skirt

2pk Girls' Crease Resistant School Skirts, ages 2-16, sale price from £8, Marks & Spencer

marks and spencer school uniform sale joggers

2pk Unisex School Joggers, Sale price from £11.20, Marks & Spencer

