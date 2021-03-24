How Zara Tindall and Kate Middleton share a common motherhood bond The daughter of Princess Margaret has welcomed a baby boy

A huge congratulations to the Queen's granddaughter, Zara Tindall, who has just welcomed her third child, a son named Lucas Philip Tindall, with husband Mike Tindall.

The couple had a surprise home birth when Zara's labour progressed faster than expected and little Lucas made his entrance on their bathroom floor!

Speaking on podcast The Good, the Bad and the Rugby, proud father Mike revealed his joy at welcoming a boy to their family and told listeners the couple's family is now complete – something the Tindalls have in common with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

MORE: Why Zara Tindall's dramatic birth was very similar to the Queen's

Loading the player...

WATCH: Cute royal babies through the years

The Tindall family enjoy a walk

Mike joked on air: "I literally was like 'Yep, snip, snip, snip' I’ve got a boy. I’m out. I’m out of here."

And by the sounds of things, he's already spending quality boy time with his son. He added: "The best thing about being at home, the best thing was, as soon he’s wrapped up, he’s skin on skin, straight downstairs. TV room. Golf on. This is what we’re doing."

MORE: Pippa Middleton pictured with baby daughter Grace for first time

Mike and Zara Tindall have welcomed a baby boy!

Like their relatives, the Cambridges, the Tindalls are now a family of five and it looks like both families have no more plans to extend their broods.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have three children

Back in January 2020, Duchess Kate revealed how her husband Prince William is happy to stop at three children.

The mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, chatted to royal fan Josh Macpalce at Khidmat Centre in Bradford, Yorkshire, and explained how William isn't keen on having another baby.

Josh told the Duchess how he had sent cards congratulating her on the births of her children and she replied: "I don’t think William wants any more."

MORE: 10 cutest royal toddler moments! Princess Charlotte, Princess Estelle & more

The Cambridges on the balcony at Buckingham Palace

We imagine Kate has her hands full with her three children and all those royal engagements which fill her days. Meanwhile, Zara has a successful career as an eventer and now three kids to juggle too.

As the COVID-19 lockdown rules relax this spring, perhaps the royal ladies will get together for some playdates at the palace.