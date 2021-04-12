﻿
best mothers day gifts for mom personalized funny luxury

19 best Mother’s Day gift ideas for May 9: From jewelry to personalized gifts, flowers & more

Shop the unique gifts that Mom will love this Mother's Day...

Karen Silas

The past year has been a complicated one for many, and that’s why this year we’re all wanting Mom, or our beloved mother figure, to feel extra special on Mother’s Day. That’s why we’ve put together this edit of the best Mother’s Day gift ideas of 2021 that you can find at the likes of Nordstrom, Macy’s, Sephora as well as custom gifts from smaller retailers you might not have known about.

Best Mother’s Day gift ideas for 2021

Here are some of our favourite funny, sweet and personalized Mother's Day gifts online to give Mom in person or have sent straight to her doorstep with love.

best mothers day gift ideas monica vinader friendship bracelet

Monica Vinader Engravable Linear Friendship Bracelet, $175, Nordstrom

Is your mom also your best friend? Gift her a Monica Vinader friendship bracelet – as seen on Meghan Markle – that you can engrave just for her.

philosophy amazing grace ballet rose mothers day gift idea

Philosophy Ballet Rose 3-Piece Fragrance Gift Set, was $58 now $39.97, Nordstrom Rack

At Nordstrom Rack, you’ll find a handy guide for Mother’s Day Gifts under $50 – it includes great deals as this Philosophy Ballet Rose gift set that’s 30% off. The set contains Eau de Toilette, Firming Body Emulsion and the multitasking  Shampoo, Shower Gel, & Bubble Bath, all in the lovely Ballet Rose scent of rose, peony and pink musk.

 

best mothers day gift ideas voluspa candles

Voluspa The Pink Roses Macaron Candle Trio, $38, Bloomingdale's

Light up her Mother’s Day with relaxing scented candles. If she’s a royal fan, go for Kate Middleton’s favourite Jo Malone Orange Blossom ($69), or Duchess Meghan’s go-to Tubereuse candle by Diptique ($38). If she loves a nice burst of florals and spring colors, we love these bright macaron-inspired Pink Roses jar candles from Voluspa.

 

best mothers day cards ideas minted

Greeting cards, $6.98 each, Minted.com

For custom gifts, look no further than Minted.com. We love the unique Mother’s Day greeting cards created by independent artists; you can personalize your card with a message inside or have an unsigned card sent to you to fill out.

 

best mothers day gift ideas instant pot macys

Duo Nova 3-Qt. 7-in-1, One-Touch Multi-Cooker, $99.99, Macy's

For the mom who loves to cook, Macy's top-rated Instant Pot –  a 7-in-1 wonder that pressure cooks, sautés, steams and slow cooks, making meal prep a cinch.

best funny mothers day gifts for mom mug

Favorite child mug, $17, Amazon

Throw some good-natured shade at your siblings with this message mug for Mom.

 

best mothers day gift sepohora hermes perfume set

Hermès Mini Replica Coffret Set, $50, Sephora

Sephora’s bestselling gift for her is this Hermès Mini Replica Coffret Set with four luxury Hermés fragrances: ginger and tuberose Twilly d'Hermès, candied orange and patchouli Eau des Merveilles, Un Jardin sur le Nil with notes of green mango and lotus blossom, and Eau de Rhubarbe Écarlate rhubarb and white musk.  

 

best mothers day ideas luxury designer purse prada tote

Prada Daino Leather Tote, $2,100, Saks Fifth Avenue

Invest in a timeless leather designer tote that mom can stylishly carry for many seasons – and Mother’s Days – to come.

 

best mothers day gift ideas sephora dyson dryer 2

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer Limited Edition Gift Set, $399, Sephora

A $465 value, this Dyson hair dryer set will have Mom’s hair looking FABULOUS. The fuchsia and nickel dryer comes with a Dyson-designed 1.4” vented round brush and detangling comb.

 

Best gifts for mom: Flowers

best mothers day flowers ideas bouq

‘Mom Goals’ bouquet, from $54, Bouqs.com

Send your mom a bouquet of farm fresh flowers and save $15 if you shop now with the early bird discount code: INAFLASH. One of our favorites is the ‘Mom Goals’ arrangement, a burst of calla lilies, pink roses and snapdragon.

PS - If you sign up for a Bouqs.com subscription to receive a bouquet a month – sent to mom, yourself or anyone of your choice – you’ll get 30% off.

 

best mothers day flowers ideas anthropologie

Heartfelt by Anthropologie Dried Hydrangea Bouquet, $28, Anthropologie

In Anthropologie's Mother's Day gift guide you’ll find this lovely floral bouquet that will stand the test of time. Available in three different color themes with different messages, like “Bloom where you are planted” or “Best of the Bunch”, each hand-created bouquet consists of preserved hydrangea arranged with other beautiful blooms.

 

Best Mother's Day gift baskets for mom

best mothers day gift ideas care package

'For Mom' curated gift box, various, $38, Greetabl.com

We love this idea: custom create a goodie bag-style gift for your mom! There are candles, retailer gift cards (moms love Wine.com), jewellery, teas and beauty gifts you can put inside Greetabl's artfully designed boxes. Or, choose a pre-made curated present like the one above: a Mama Bear box with ‘Best Mom’ fuzzy socks, and a hanging frame.

 

best mothers day gift baskets 2021

Best Mom gift basket, $49.99, Amazon

Tell your mom she's the best ever with this self-care gift box containing an insulated stainless steel tumbler two bars of all-natural premium soaps, a bath bomb, silk skin lotion and a card.

 

Best personalized Mother's Day gifts for mom

best mothers day gift ideas personalized wind chimes

Personalized wind chimes, $64.99, Personalization Mall

She’ll be reminded of how much she’s loved when she’s outside in the yard thanks to this personalized wind chime. Customize the powder-coated steel hanging feather with a choice of "Mom" or "Mother" title and a sweet three-line message.

 

best personalized mothers day gift ideas gisele monogram pjs

'Gisele' monogram PJs, $120, Eberjay.com

Mom will love to unwind wearing this set of super soft modal jersey PJs personalized with her three- to six-letter monogram (you can even choose the font). The Gisele pajamas come in 20 colors so you’ll definitely find one to suit her personality.

minted any drawing as a foil art print

Any drawing as a foil art print, from $128, Minted.com

Get custom photo designs – like the popular heart snapshot mix – or have handwritten recipes and notes, or even children’s artwork, printed and framed at Minted.com.

best mothers day gift ideas memory book

As You Grow: A Modern Memory Book for Baby, $23.99, Amazon

If you have a new mom in your life, she’ll love As You Grow: A Modern Memory Book for Baby, a memory book and journal with prompts for diary entries and letters to her child, as well as pocket section dividers to store her keepsakes.

thank you mom candle best mothers day gift

Personalizable 'Thank You, Mom' Candle, $34, Homesick

Say "Thanks" to your mom with a message just for her. Homesick's scented candle, with notes of bergamot, lavender and lily, can be personalized with a handwritten note, a message printed directly on the candle jar, or both.

 

mom i wrote a book about you

'Mom, I Wrote a Book About You' memory book, $11.19, Amazon

Your mom will adore this one-of-a-kind gift written by none other than you, whether you're a teen son or daughter, or, ahem, quite a bit older! Inside there are cool illustrations and simple prompts to fill in with personal thoughts about Mom, as well as shared memories and experiences.

