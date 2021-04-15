32 great gift ideas for mom: The best presents for Mother's Day, her birthday or just because

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The past year has been a complicated one for many, and that’s why this year we’re all wanting Mom, Grandma or our beloved mother figure to feel extra loved with a special gift whether its her her birthday, Mother's Day, as a Thank You or just because.

That’s why we’ve put together this edit of the best gifts for mom that you can find in 2021 at the likes of Nordstrom, Macy’s, Sephora as well as custom and personalized gifts from smaller retailers you might not have known about.

Personalized Mother's Day cards, $6.98 each, Minted.com

Shop the best gifts for mom 2021

Here are some of our favourite gifts online to give to your mother in person or have sent straight to her doorstep with love. We've categorised our picks, so you'll find gifts for every type of mother, from the mom who loves flowers to the funny mom, elderly mom, new mom or cool mom. We've even found amazing gifts for moms who are big fans of Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle.

Browse our pick and find the perfect gift!

For the mom who loves flowers

‘Mom Goals’ bouquet, from $54, Bouqs.com

Send your mom a bouquet of farm fresh flowers and save $15 if you shop now with the early bird discount code: INAFLASH. One of our favorites is the ‘Mom Goals’ arrangement, a burst of calla lilies, pink roses and snapdragon.

PS - If you sign up for a Bouqs.com subscription to receive a bouquet a month – sent to mom, yourself or anyone of your choice – you’ll get 30% off.

Heartfelt by Anthropologie Dried Hydrangea Bouquet, $28, Anthropologie

In Anthropologie's Mother's Day gift guide you’ll find this lovely floral bouquet that will stand the test of time. Available in three different color themes with different messages, like “Bloom where you are planted” or “Best of the Bunch”, each hand-created bouquet consists of preserved hydrangea arranged with other beautiful blooms.

Alexandrie Brut Sparkling Wine, $39.99, Alexandrie Cellars

Send your mother a blossoming bottle of award-winning Alexandrie Brut Sparkling Wine, produced at Chloe Bello's female-owned Napa Valley winery. In a sweet touch and nod to motherhood, the bubbly is named after Chloe's daughter.

For the mom who is also your BFF

Monica Vinader Engravable Linear Friendship Bracelet, $175, Nordstrom

Is your mom also your best friend? Gift her a Monica Vinader friendship bracelet – as seen on Meghan Markle – that you can engrave just for her.

Gift a laugh to the mom who is really funny

'OMG Mom You Were Right About Everything' personalized card, $6.98, Minted.com

Give Mom this Mother's Day card so she won't have to say, 'I told you so'! All of Minted.com's greeting cards, including this one, are created by independent artists. You can either personalize the card with your own message or just order a plain card that you can fill out yourself at home.

Latitude Run ‘Mom’ oversized wine glass, was $50 now $17.99, Wayfair

Mom can show the world she’s ready to recharge her batteries at the end of the day with this funny wine glass – it’s 21oz so she’ll truly have a chance to unwind!

Personalized Funny Yoga Mat, $54.99, Wayfair

Choose from six hilarious phrases and add Mom’s name, too – it will give her workouts a whole new vibe.

Favorite child mug, $17, Amazon

Throw some good-natured shade at your siblings with this message mug for Mom.

For the sentimental mom

Your drawing as a foil art print, from $128, Minted.com

Get custom photo designs – like the popular heart snapshot mix – or have handwritten recipes and notes, or even children’s artwork, printed and framed at Minted.com.

Eco4life 8" WiFi Family Sharing Photo Frame, $109.90, Amazon

Mom will have all of her favorite photos on display with this digital photo frame. Just download the app and easily upload pictures from a smartphone. If your mom or grandmother isn't tech savvy, you can do it yourself with the app from anywhere at any time.

Best jewelry gifts for the mom who loves bling

Diamond Accent Heart bracelet, was $100 each now $40 with the code: SAVE, Macy's

Part of Macy's sparkling Diamond Accent Hearts Jewelry Collection, this sweet bracelet, with diamond accents set in silver plate, comes in rose gold, gold and silver.

Diamond Butterfly 'Mom' necklace, was $250 now $80 with the code: SAVE, Macy's

The retailer's bestselling 'Mom' necklace – check out the whole range here – is this 18" heart and diamond butterfly pendant necklace made of sterling silver and 14k rose gold over sterling silver.

For the foodie mom

Duo Nova 3-Qt. 7-in-1, One-Touch Multi-Cooker, $99.99, Macy's

For the mom who loves to cook, Macy's top-rated Instant Pot – a 7-in-1 wonder that pressure cooks, sautés, steams and slow cooks, making meal prep a cinch.

For the mom who is OBSESSED with the royals

Jo Malone Mini Luxuries set, $50, Sephora

Duchess Kate is a huge fan of British fragrance brand Jo Malone, and she even scented Westminster Abbey with it for her royal wedding! Give Mom this mini luxuries set that everyone – royal or non-royal alike – would love: Peony and Blush Suede Body Crème, Wood Sage and Sea Salt Cologne and an English Pear and Freesia Miniature Candle.

Gold open heart signet ring, $115, Missoma

Meghan Markle has worn this Missoma meaningful signet ring, which is 18k gold vermeil on sterling silver set with a white cubic zirconia and engraved with a symbol representing love, passion and friendship. Duchess Kate is also a big fan of the jewelry brand – shop Missoma's best gifts under $50 for your mama (or yourself!).

Midi Mayfair Bag, was $850.00 Now $595, Aspinal of London

Mom-of-three Kate Middleton loves the Midi Mayfair bag from Aspinal of London so much that she owns it in multiple colors. If your mom is a royal fangirl, she will definitely enjoy having a royally-approved purse of her own!

For the mom who is always browsing Etsy

Family birthstone necklace, was $67.35 now from $40.41, Etsy

Select the necklace length and material – silver, gold or rose gold – and the birthstones you'd like included for a handmade-to-order piece of jewelry your mom will treasure.

Personalized Skinny Cuff Bracelet, $25, Etsy

A custom hand-stamped bangle in brass, copper or aluminum that you can have engraved with up to eight letters.

For the new mom

As You Grow: A Modern Memory Book for Baby, $23.99, Amazon

If you have a new mom in your life, she’ll love As You Grow: A Modern Memory Book for Baby, a memory book and journal with prompts for diary entries and letters to her child, as well as pocket section dividers to store her keepsakes.

For the haute fashion mom

Hermès Mini Replica Coffret Set, $50, Sephora

Sephora’s bestselling gift for her is this Hermès Mini Replica Coffret Set with four luxury Hermés fragrances: ginger and tuberose Twilly d'Hermès, candied orange and patchouli Eau des Merveilles, Un Jardin sur le Nil with notes of green mango and lotus blossom, and Eau de Rhubarbe Écarlate rhubarb and white musk.

Prada Daino Leather Tote, $2,100, Saks Fifth Avenue

Invest in a timeless leather designer tote that mom can stylishly carry for many seasons – and special days – to come.

For the mom who can't get enough of Sephora

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer Limited Edition Gift Set, $399, Sephora

A $465 value, this Dyson hair dryer set will have Mom’s hair looking FABULOUS. The fuchsia and nickel dryer comes with a Dyson-designed 1.4” vented round brush and detangling comb.

For the elderly mom

Personalized wind chimes, $64.99, Personalization Mall

She’ll be reminded of how much she’s loved when she’s outside in the yard thanks to this personalized wind chime. Customize the powder-coated steel hanging feather with a choice of "Mom" or "Mother" title and a sweet three-line message.

'Mom, I Wrote a Book About You' memory book, $11.19, Amazon

Your mom will adore this one-of-a-kind gift written by none other than you. Inside there are cool illustrations and simple prompts to fill in with personal thoughts about Mom, as well as shared memories and experiences.

For the cool mom

mumi Zero Privacy Bag, $34, Amazon

We love this holographic tote for the beach or as an everyday carryall: it's stylish, fun, roomy and easy to clean, which makes it perfect for the mom who loves cool style but needs practicality, too. And the name – Zero Privacy – is one moms can definitely relate to!

For the mom who deserves some pampering

Philosophy Ballet Rose 3-Piece Fragrance Gift Set, was $58 now $39.97, Nordstrom Rack

At Nordstrom Rack, you’ll find a handy guide for Mother’s Day Gifts under $50 – it includes great deals as this Philosophy Ballet Rose gift set that’s 30% off. The set contains Eau de Toilette, Firming Body Emulsion and the multitasking Shampoo, Shower Gel, & Bubble Bath, all in the lovely Ballet Rose scent of rose, peony and pink musk.

Homebody CBD Bath Soaks, $42 each, Revolve

Does Mom need some self care? Homebody’s five-star CBD wellness soaks are for her. Choose from anti-inflammatory and skin soothing Full Spectrum Of Possibilities; relaxing Amethyst + Alchemist with French Lavender; I Rose Above It, with Rose Hip Oil and Rosewater to unplug after an intense day: or citrus Vitamin Sea with sea salt and Vitamin C.

For the mom who loves to chill

'Gisele' monogram PJs, $120, Eberjay.com

Mom will love to unwind wearing this set of super soft modal jersey PJs personalized with her three- to six-letter monogram (you can even choose the font). The Gisele pajamas come in 20 colors so you’ll definitely find one to suit her personality.

Voluspa The Pink Roses Macaron Candle Trio, $38, Bloomingdale's

Light up her day with relaxing scented candles. If she’s a royal fan, go for Kate Middleton’s favourite Jo Malone Orange Blossom ($69), or Duchess Meghan’s go-to Tubereuse candle by Diptique ($38). If she loves a nice burst of florals and spring colors, we love these bright macaron-inspired Pink Roses jar candles from Voluspa.



Gift baskets for the mom who has everything

'For Mom' curated gift box, various, $38, Greetabl.com

We love this idea: custom create a goodie bag-style gift for your mom! There are candles, retailer gift cards (moms love Wine.com), jewellery, teas and beauty gifts you can put inside Greetabl's artfully designed boxes. Or, choose a pre-made curated present like the one above: a Mama Bear box with ‘Best Mom’ fuzzy socks, and a hanging frame.

Best Mom gift basket, $49.99, Amazon

Tell your mom she's the best ever with this self-care gift box containing an insulated stainless steel tumbler two bars of all-natural premium soaps, a bath bomb, silk skin lotion and a card.

