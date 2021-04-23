We may be used to seeing them on our TV screens bright and early in the morning, but when the BBC Breakfast presenters return home, they enjoy spending time with their family.

Many of them have kept their home lives private, but some have shared photos of their partners and children as they isolate at home following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, much to the delight of fans!

From Louise Minchin to Susanna Reid, take a look at the current and past BBC Breakfast stars with their children...

Dan Walker

Dan Walker is a doting dad to three children

Dan Walker and his wife Sarah are parents to three young children: son Joe, and two daughters Susanna and Jessica. The Football Focus presenter rarely shares family photos but made an exception in 2020 when they took a trip to London.

He told The Mirror that his role allows him to spend more time with his loved ones. "One of the major reasons I took the job is it gives me more time at home," he said. "Most days I can be home by 11am, which means I can do the school run."

Steph McGovern

Steph and her girlfriend welcomed their first child in 2019

The Steph's Packed Lunch star welcomed a baby girl with her partner in November 2019. At the time, Steph wrote: "Well hello world, just surfaced to let you know that we now have a daughter! Born on Monday morning just as @BBCBreakfast was wrapping up. We're all fine and dandy. Just getting used to the eau de sick/poo I am now regularly wearing. #babylife."

The couple, who live in Yorkshire, are yet to release their baby's name or a photo.

Louise Minchin

Louise Minchin shares two daughters with her husband David

Louise Minchin lives in Chester, Cheshire with her husband, David and their two daughters, Mia and Scarlett.

She previously said that her children aren't phased by the fact their mum is famous. Louise told the Sunday Post: "I’m their mum, that’s the most important thing. I like the fact they see me as a working mum. I have always worked since they were tiny. The fact I’m on telly is no biggie."

Rachel Burden

Rachel Burden's youngest son is called Henry (pictured in 2017)

Rachel Burden and her husband Luke Mendham got married in 2004 and they have since welcomed four children. While it has been revealed that her youngest son's name is Henry, her other three children, two girls and a boy, have remained unknown.

She told Cheshire Life in 2017 that she was the one that wanted a big family, and convinced her husband to have a fourth child despite a bigger age gap. "I spent quite some time persuading my journalist husband, Luke, that our family would be complete with a fourth child; quite something when we had originally planned to have only two."

Susanna Reid

The GMB star is mum to three sons

Susanna Reid worked on BBC Breakfast from 2003 until 2014. The GMB star was in a 16-year relationship with her ex-partner Dominic Cotton, who is the father of her three children: boys Sam, 19, Finn, 17, and 16-year-old Jack.

She has a close relationship with her children but previously revealed she felt guilty working when they were younger.

"There are moments when you think, 'Why was I not present when they were tiny?'

"I was around a lot for them, but sometimes you can regret you weren’t there playing with them every single moment of every single day," she said. "You have that kind of guilt."

