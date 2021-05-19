How Princess Beatrice's pregnancy will differ from her sister Eugenie's Beatrice and husband Edoardo are expecting their first baby

We're all thrilled here at HELLO! at the news of Princess Beatrice expecting a baby with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi! It really is the year of the royal baby – first Princess Eugenie, then Zara Tindall, Duchess Meghan's baby on the way and now Beatrice.

No doubt Beatrice's sister Eugenie will be excited for her baby boy August to have a cousin to play with, due in autumn 2021.

But while the royal siblings' children will be close in age, the mothers' pregnancies will differ due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

MORE: How Princess Beatrice used Kate Middleton's nifty trick to hide her pregnancy

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Beatrice is pregnant!

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's youngest child, Princess Eugenie, welcomed her son August in February, so was pregnant through the difficult year of 2020.

Eugenie had to cope with a lack of social contact while pregnant, being limited to her support bubble. Much of her pregnancy was spent in lockdown unable to do the normal things an expectant mum usually does.

Ante-natal classes, a baby shower, pregnancy scans with family members... Eugenie will likely have missed out on these things which are normally standard practice whilst expecting.

During the final weeks of her pregnancy, Eugenie and Jack stayed at Frogmore Cottage, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's former home on the Queen's Windsor estate, presumably to be nearer to family.

MORE: Prince Charles and Camilla share joy at Princess Beatrice's baby news

READ: 14 times pregnant royals were ready to pop! Final baby bump photos before they gave birth

Princess Beatrice, by contrast, will experience a pregnancy with much more freedom. The royal can be indoors with another household, have a group of six friends in her own house or up to 30 people outside – so a baby shower is possible.

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo

The mum-to-be won't have to form a support bubble as Eugenie did and Beatrice's husband Edoardo can attend pregnancy scans with her. And when their baby arrives, should they choose to welcome him or her in hospital, other family members will likely be able to visit.

It's wonderful that restrictions have eased for Beatrice, given that her wedding in July 2020 had to be a small, private event due to the pandemic. The ceremony was attended by the couple's closest friends and family, including the Queen and the late Duke of Edinburgh.

Beatrice and Edoardo currently live at St James's Palace in London, but have reportedly been house-hunting in the Cotswolds near Edoardo's family home in Chipping Norton, so a move could be on the cards very soon.

It's an exciting year ahead for the Queen's granddaughter!