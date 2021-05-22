Meet the Friends cast's families: Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox & Co

Friends fever is gripping the world right now as we all eagerly await the Friends Reunion show, which airs in the US on HBO Max on 27 May.

The popular TV sitcom ended 16 years ago (still not over it) but the six main characters and the actors who played them are still very much in our hearts. But how much do you know about the famous actors' families? Find out more below…

Courteney Cox

Courteney played Monica in the American sitcom, with her character known for her sweet-yet-bossy persona and a fanatical passion for cleaning.

The actress lives in a beachside house in Malibu and is mum to 16-year-old daughter Coco, who she shares with her ex-husband David Arquette. Courteney is now in a relationship with Snow Patrol band member Johnny McDaid.

Courteney with daughter Coco

In March 2020, Courteney opened up about motherhood, telling Kevin Nealon that she isn't at all strict with the teenager. "As a mother, do you think you're strict?" Kevin asked the actress, to which she immediately responded: "No!"

"Do you think you're not strict enough?" he probed. "Yes, I'm not strict enough," Courteney replied. "I'm way too understanding of the fact I would probably have done the same thing, I don't keep my boundaries like I should and that's the problem."

Courteney and her partner Johnny McDaid

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer, who played the funny and oh-so-slightly spoilt Rachel in Friends, lives in Beverley Hills and often spends evenings with her former co-stars Courteney and Lisa (in non-pandemic times). Jennifer is thought to be single right now, however, she has been married twice and remains on friendly terms with both of her ex-husbands, Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux.

The star admitted to Elle in 2018 that she hadn't ruled out motherhood or finding love again. Jennifer said: "Who knows what the future holds in terms of a child and a partnership – how that child comes in… or doesn't? And now with science and miracles, we can do things at different times than we used to be able to."

Jennifer and her new puppy Lord Chesterfield

The actress is kept company by her dogs, Schnauzer mix Clyde and Pitbull Sophie, who she shares with ex-husband Justin. The former couple also had another pooch, Dolly Parton, who sadly passed away in 2019. Jennifer also recently welcomed a new puppy named Lord Chesterfield.

Lisa Kudrow

Lisa was the loveable kooky character Phoebe in Friends and like her former co-stars Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox, also lives in Los Angeles – Lisa's home is in Beverley Hills.

Lisa and her husband Michael Stern

The star has been married to French advertising executive Michael Stern since 1995 and the couple have a son, 22-year-old Julian. Fun fact: Lisa's pregnancy was actually written into season four of Friends when Phoebe was pregnant with her brother's triplets as a surrogate. Who knew?!

Lisa with her son Julian

The actress previously told Page Six of her son: "[Julian] made it clear from the moment he could speak that he didn't want a brother or sister. To this day, he'll say, 'Thank you.'"

Matt Le Blanc

Matt played the handsome character Joey in Friends, known for his now-famous chat up line "How you doing?". Away from the cameras, the actor is in a relationship with TV producer Aurora Mulligan, who he met on the set of Top Gear. Aurora is believed to be 17 years younger than Matt, and was born in County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland.

Matt and girlfriend Aurora Mulligan

Matt was previously married to American model Melissa McKnight from 2003 until 2006, and they share a 16-year-old daughter together, Marina. We wonder if Marina is friends with Courtney Cox's daughter Coco, as they're the same age.

Marina with dad Matt

The star once revealed how his daughter received a goodnight kiss from Prince Harry! Matt told Ellen: "I was filming in London for Top Gear and James Burrows was in town – the director who directed the first episode of Friends. He had tickets to see [Bruce] Springsteen at Wembley Stadium – who he's friends with, so he invited me to go.

"Since my daughter and stepdaughter were in town, we all went to the gig. We all went backstage then into the hospitality suite to meet Bruce - and Prince Harry was there. So at the end of the night, Prince Harry gives my daughter and stepdaughter a kiss goodnight on the cheek - and they were both just so floored."

Matthew Perry

One of favourite Friends stars, Matthew Perry, who played funny man Chandler, is currently super loved-up in real life with his fiancée Molly Hurwitz. Matthew reportedly started dating literary manager Molly in December 2019 and they got engaged in November 2020.

Matthew announced his engagement to Molly via People and said: "I decided to get engaged. Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time."

Matthew's fiancee Molly and their dog

Not much is known about Molly, although her bio on filmmaking platform Screen32.com reveals: "Molly Hurwitz is a Manager and Producer at Zero Gravity Management, a management and production company with over 500 clients and over 20 productions under their belt."

Matthew doesn't have any children but is dad to his adopted dog Alfred who he shares with Molly. The star recently posted this adorable snap on his Instagram page, writing: "This is me and @alfreddoodleperry. Who's cuter? Don't answer that."

David Schwimmer

He was the soft-centred palaeontologist on Friends, and guess what ladies – he's single. Yep, David Schwimmer divorced from his wife-of-seven-years Zoe Buckman in 2017 and there's been no news so far of a new partner in his life. The couple share daughter Cleo, age, nine, who looks very much like her famous father.

David with former wife Zoe and their daughter Cleo

At the time of their separation, David and Zoe released the following statement: "It is with great love, respect and friendship that we have decided to take some time apart while we determine the future of our relationship.

"Our priority is, of course, our daughter's happiness and wellbeing during this challenging time, and so we ask for your support and respect for our privacy as we continue to raise her together and navigate this new chapter for our family."