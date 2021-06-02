The One Show's Alex Jones parades blossoming baby bump in gorgeous family photo The TV star is expecting a little girl this summer

Alex Jones has melted hearts by sharing the most gorgeous photo of her blossoming baby bump on her Instagram page.

The snap itself showed the shadow of the One Show host holding hands with her youngest son Kit whilst her bump was on full display during their trip to the beach in Wales. "Kit, me and number 3," she lovingly wrote.

Her followers were quick to react underneath, with one saying: "Number 3 seems to be blossoming." Another stated: "No3 likes the [sun]. They're growing and you're glowing."

Both Alex and her husband Charlie Thomson have travelled to her native to be with the TV star's parents. The couple have been married since 2015, and are already parents to sons Teddy, aged four, and Kit, aged two. This summer, they will be welcoming a little girl.

During an exclusive chat with HELLO! last week, Alex opened up about the impending arrival – who is due in August. "We're really excited. It was a huge surprise and the very best type of surprise," she said.

"We didn't see it coming and we're just embracing it and kind of bracing ourselves at the same time for what it will mean to have four… Four?! My brain's gone!"

Alex uploaded this sweet snap from her vacation

On having a daughter, Alex added: "Oh delighted. I mean, neither of us said anything of the sort, we were like, 'Oh, it'll probably be three boys,' and you know, 'That will be nice'.

"When we opened the email and it told us what sex the baby was - oh my god, we were ecstatic, 'Oh how lovely to have a little change'."

She added: "And a little girl! I hate to say it, but that has just been the icing on the cake. I do have this paranoia that have they actually checked properly?

"I keep asking when I go for these scans, 'Can you just check that it is a girl?' and they're like 'Yes, there's no penis,' and I'm, 'Ok.' But a tiny part of me is, 'What if I've told everyone it's a girl, and it's a boy!"

