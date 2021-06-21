Amazon Prime Day toy deals - up to 60% off Barbie, Harry Potter, Lego, Peppa Pig and more

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Need a birthday present for the kids? Or maybe you just want to treat them as a reward for getting through another tricky school year? Well now's the perfect time. During Amazon Prime Day over June 21 and 22, you can make huge savings if you snap up the deals that are laid on for Prime Customers.

There’s up to 60% off selected toys including great deals on Lego, Playmobil, Barbie, board games and pre-school toys. Keep scrolling for our pick of the best, and snap them up before they’re gone!

Peppa Pig sleepover Peppa, was £19.99 Prime Day Price £11.99, Amazon

Press the heart on Peppa's chest to hear a lullaby, while the soft night-light glow lulls you to sleep. Take Peppa everywhere in her sleeping bag with carry handle.

Fire HD kids tablet, was £139.99 Prime Day price £69.99, Amazon

This is a full-featured 8" HD tablet (not a toy) with a kid-proof case, parental controls, two-year worry-free guarantee and one year of Amazon Kids+ with apps, games and videos for an unbeatable price. It's even worth buying and stashing till Christmas.

LOL Surprise Dance Machine Car with Exclusive Doll, was £34.99 Prime Day price £24.49, Amazon

This beautiful doll car has a fierce metallic blue and purple finish and comes with an exclusive LOL Surprise Doll – Dancebot The pop-up, blacklight headlights shine and glow, and flip out the back to reveal a doll-sized surprise pool and dance floor! The pool liner is removable to fill with water and cleans out easily.

Plugo tunes piano learning kit, was £49.99 Prime Day price £34.99, Amazon

This is a great toy that works with smartphones and tablets to help kids aged five to ten learn to play piano, get friendly with musical notes and build musical intelligence. It's 30% off during Prime Day.

Barbie dream playhouse, was £289.99 Prime Day price £157.59, Amazon

Measuring an impressive three feet tall and four feet wide and featuring 3¡three stories, eight rooms, all-angle play, a working elevator and pool with slide, the Barbie Dreamhouse is so good that even grown-ups will want to play!

Harry Potter Voldemort and Harry figures, were £39.99 Prime Day price £23.69, Amazon

Recreate the epic duel between Harry Potter and Lord Voldemort with this two-pack of collectible dolls inspired by their characters in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.

LegoStar Wars Poe Daemon's X-wing Fighter Building Set, was £89.99 Prime Day price £69.98, Amazon

Star Wars fans aged nine and up can build their own X-wing - this will keep them busy for hours!

Play-Doh Stamp ‘n top pizza oven, was £16.08, Prime Day price £13.99, Amazon

Budding chefs ages three and up can make their own Play-Doh Pizza!

Playmobil City Action Fire engine, was £50.69 now £27.79, Amazon

Suitable for ages four and up and with light and sound action

Throw Throw Burrito, was £24.99 Prime Day price £17.60, Amazon

This fun family game has been described as Uno meets Nerf. It's a card game, with a dodgeball element.

