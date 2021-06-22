Attention new mums! Get a pram like Duchess Kate's for 35% off on Amazon Prime Day

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Amazon Prime Day 2021 has officially arrived, offering some amazing discounts on popular brands – just like the Duchess of Cambridge's favourite pram brand Silver Cross.

The mum-of-three chose the prestigious pram for baby Prince George back in 2013, continuing a royal tradition that dates back to the Queen's birth.

The first royal to use one was King George VI for his first-born Elizabeth, then the Queen used the same brand for Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana also had a Silver Cross. Dubbed the "Rolls-Royce of prams", the silver Cross business received a royal warrant in the early 20th century.

Duchess Kate famously used an old-fashioned style Silver Cross pram

If you fancy picking up a Silver Cross just like Kate, take a look at some of these amazing offers from Amazon, including the #1 bestselling buggy, the Silver Cross Zest.

Discounts are only for Amazon Prime Day, which finishes at midnight on Tuesday, 22 June 2021, while stocks last - so hurry if you want to grab a bargain!

AMAZON'S #1 BESTSELLER: Silver Cross Zest Baby To Toddler Pushchair, was £160 now £114.99, Amazon

Silver Cross Pop Stroller, was £190 now £140, Amazon

Silver Cross Wayfarer Travel System, newborn to toddler, was £695 now £555.99, Amazon

Silver Cross Reflex Stroller, was £275 now £179.35, Amazon

Remember that Prime Day is only for customers with Prime Membership – so you’ll need to sign up to get access to the deals. If you don’t have one, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial, which can be cancelled anytime thereafter. After the free trial runs out it’s £7.99 a month.

