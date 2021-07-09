Get ready for Back to School with Marks & Spencer's huge school uniform sale

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Is it Back to School time already?! Marks & Spencer is helping you get ready for the big autumn return with a huge sale on school uniforms, with deals on selected boys', girls' and teen school uniforms.

Right now you can get 20% off your school uniform needs at Marks & Spencer, whether school trousers, skirts, shorts, pinafores, joggers or school shirts and polos.

So get set before the big back to school rush by stocking up now, while the M&S deals last...Shop the Marks & Spencer back to school uniform sale

Ready to stock up for Back to School 2021? You can have a look at the full School Uniform shop, or check out these bestselling deals:

3pk Unisex Cotton School Polo Shirts, sale price from £5.60, Marks & Spencer

Stock up on school uniform polo shirts - these unisex shirts come in five different colours for ages 2-16 years.

2pk Boys' School Trousers, sale price from £8.80, Marks & Spencer

Trousers in black, grey, charcoal or navy for students aged 2-18.

2pk Girls' Crease Resistant School Skirts, sale price from £8, Marks & Spencer

A two-pack of pleated school uniform skirts for ages 2-16, available in four colours: navy, grey, black and brown.

2pk Unisex School Joggers, sale price from £11.20, Marks & Spencer

Gender neutral school joggers are also in the sale - snap up a few 2-packs in black or navy.

