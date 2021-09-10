7 kids' looks in the Nordstrom summer sale that Princess Charlotte would love

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

There are plenty of fans of Kate Middleton’s style, but if you’re a fan of the Duchess and have kids in your life, you probably pay attention to what her children are wearing, too.

So you'll be happy to hear that we’ve found one of the Duchess of Cambridge’s go-to children’s brands, Mini Boden, in the big summer sale at Nordstrom.

Duchess Kate has quite a few looks from affordable British brand Boden's line for grown-ups, and she loves dressing daughter Princess Charlotte, six, in the just-as-colorful and whimsical mini version of the label.

Mom-of-three the Duchess of Cambridge dresses Princess Charlotte in Mini Boden, and she wears the grown-up line, Boden, herself. Here the royal is sporting a pink sweater from the colorful British brand

William and Kate’s children’s wardrobes have been filled with cute and practical pieces from the start, from labels ranging from Spanish brand La Coqueta to well-known favorite H&M.

In the Nordstrom sale, we've found some great royal-inspired Mini Boden pieces Princess Charlotte would love, from every stage - baby to kids'.

And if you’re inspired by the wardrobes of Princess Charlotte’s brothers Prince George and Prince Louis, don’t worry - you can shop the Nordstrom sale for little Prince looks, too.

But shop soon because the sale, with prices reduced by up to 60% off, ends on Sunday, September 12!

If you think that Princess Charlotte has the most adorable outfits ever, you’ll definitely want to keep scrolling...

Embroidered Stripe Tie Hem Top - Girls, was $40 now $32, Nordstrom

Bow Shoulder Appliqué Chambray Romper - Toddler and Girls, was $59 now $35.40, Nordstrom

Fun Print Scene Skirt - Toddler and Girls, was $56 now $44.80, Nordstrom

Mini Boden Eyelet Collar Cotton Top - Baby, was $24 now $14.40, Nordstrom

Kids' Floral Tassel Tie Jersey Jumpsuit - Girls, was $50 now $30, Nordstrom

Ice Cream Top & Pinafore Dress Set - Baby, was $59 now $35.40, Nordstrom

Seashell Appliqué Sandal, Toddler and Kids, was $64 now $38.40, Nordstrom

