Tilly Ramsay just revealed how she fits in Uni work with Strictly – see photo Tilly has 9.6m followers on TikTok

Gordon Ramsay's daughter Tilly wowed us all on Saturday night as she took to the Strictly dance floor for her first dance with partner Nikita Kuzmin.

The 19-year-old social media star has got a busy few weeks ahead of her because as well as competing in the popular TV dance show, she's also just started university. So how is she fitting it all in?

Tilly just answered that question for us, with a photo of herself multitasking on her Instagram Stories.

WATCH Tilly Ramsay plays a joke on dad Gordon

In the snap taken by her dance partner Nikita, we see Tilly dressed casually in a tracksuit as she sits in a dressing room getting her hair done. The star also has her laptop on her legs and looks to be concentrating on her studies.

Nikita wrote: "That's how @tillyramsay listens to her uni lectures and gets ready for a Photoshoot."

Tilly getting her Uni work done in the dressing room

Looks like Tilly is grabbing any moment she can to catch up on her work.

We're sure she's still buzzing from her beautiful performance on Saturday, where she danced the Waltz to Camila Cabello's Consequences and her mum Tana was seen wiping away her tears in the audience.

Tilly and Nikita dance on the first show of Strictly season 19

Taking to her Instagram page after the show, Tilly said: "Last night felt like a dream!! Only two weeks ago I could barely walk in heels let alone dance in them!! And the thought of dancing in front of anyone absolutely terrified me!! Thank you to my amazing partner @nikita__kuzmin for all of your hard work and patience, you are the best!! And to everyone @bbcstrictly for such an incredible night. I’m so excited to get back into training next week and work hard for another dance."

Her dad Gordon commented: "Classy very elegant and incredibly romantic, well done to you both, @tillyramsay @nikita__kuzmin @bbcstrictly. I’m flying back from the US just for next week’s performance can’t wait."

