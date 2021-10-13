10 rare photos of Rachel Riley's adorable baby girl Maven

Countdown's Rachel Riley is expecting her second baby with husband Pasha Kovalev and their 22-month-old old daughter Maven must be so excited about becoming a big sister.

We don't often see photos of the couple's daughter, but when Rachel does share personal snaps on her Instagram page, her followers adore the sweet pictures.

We've found 10 of Rachel's cutest photos of baby Maven – take a look below…

Maven the Nirvana baby

Little Maven looks just like the baby on the Nirvana album cover in this adorable snap, taken during her swimming lesson.

Rachel posted: "Over a year delayed because of lockdowns we finally have this priceless @waterbabies pic Thanks for signing us up early on, judging by our recent holiday where Mave was barely out of the pool, the lessons are working! We’ve paid forward the favour by donating to #WaterBabies favourite charity @tommys."

Ice cream time

It was celebratory ice creams for mum and Maven recently after Rachel had her COVID vaccination. Looks like Maven is about to eat the whole delicious treat!

Tiny football fan

Here's Maven getting into the football spirit in her Manchester United outfit.

Her famous mum wrote: "What a difference a year makes! Come on you reds, we’re ready for the game! #ManUtd to stay on top."

All wrapped up

Aw, how cute does Maven look in her woolly hat, cosy jacket and tartan skirt?! It was a big day for the toddler as she had her one-year vaccinations that day.

"Mrs had her 1 year jabs this morning! I was so focused on making sure she’d had Calpol and calming a few tears, it’s only just occurred to me the significance of protecting her from diseases that millions will have died from in the past. We’re so lucky! Thank you scientists," wrote Rachel.

Dad and daughter

The sweetest pic of dad Pasha with his daughter.

Rachel posted: "Happy Father’s Day to all the wonderful Dads and Grandads out there! Have a lovely day all of you."

Family time

What an adorable family moment captured by Rachel and Pasha on their first wedding anniversary.

"One year later!" said Rachel. "Celebrating today with our extra smiler in the family. Love these two. What a first year it’s been! #firstweddinganniversary #twinning."

Four months old

We love this special photo of mum and daughter. Rachel told fans: "4 months together already. There really is nothing like it."

Maven's Countdown debut

Maven made her first appearance on mum's show Countdown as a newborn – and she looked so excited!

"First block back at work done and dusted and I can still sum post-baby... phew! Mave was busy melting hearts and Pash is a hero. The eternal on-screen pregnancy has just a month to go! Now back to family time for us, we're really loving it."

First family photo

What a wonderful first Christmas for baby Maven – all together beside the Christmas tree.

Rachel posted: "2 weeks after we were expecting her this little one finally made an appearance! Miss Maven (one who understands) Aria (lioness) Riley Kovaleva arrived on Sunday morning weighing in at 7lbs 4.

"After keeping us waiting she came so quickly we didn’t have a chance to get to the hospital and was born in our bathroom with our amazing doula and wonderful St Mary’s midwives rushing over to be with us in the nick of time! She’s absolutely perfect and Pasha and I are in newborn bliss. Couldn’t be more in love."

Newborn Maven

Is there anything cuter than a new baby, all sleepy and cuddly?

Maven looks so precious in this photo, with one fan commenting: "She’s beautiful, welcome to the world Maven."

