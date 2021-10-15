Amazon UK reveals its Top 10 toys - and that they're giving away free toys this Christmas

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

With Christmas promising to be more hectic than ever this year with shortages and longer delivery times expected, it's time to get your festive season plans in order.

Amazon UK is making it easy with its Top 10 Toys list, a handy edit of the trending toys that kids are wanting more than ever in 2021.

And just as exciting – the retailer also announced the launch of its 'Trending Machine' that will travel round cities in the UK giving away free toys to not just passers by but also children in local hospitals.

Amazon's Trending Toys for Christmas 2021 - The Top 10

Ready to shop for the toys that are surely on your child's wish list? Keep scrolling for Amazon's top 10 toys of 2021...

Polly Pocket

Polly Pocket Rainbow Funland Theme Park, £48.99/$39.97, Amazon

Amazon says: "Get ready for a theme park adventure with Polly Pocket’s 30-piece playset. Featuring a roller coaster, unicorn carousel and Ferris wheel, along with seven castle play areas."

Super Mario

Luigi Starter Course Set, £44.99/$59.99, Amazon

Amazon says: "Whether you’re playing solo or with friends, this interactive starter course is full of exciting challenges. Featuring a colour sensor and LCD screen, you can watch your LEGO Luigi figure move and react as you play."

Batman

Batman Giant Transforming Playset, £120.65/$99.99, Amazon

Amazon says: "Channel your inner superhero with this immersive Batcave playset, featuring a life-size Batman action figure. Over 33 inches tall, this set includes a grappling hook, armour and much more."

Squeakee DINO

Squeakee The Balloon Dino, £80/$69.99, Amazon

Amazon says: "With over 70 sounds and movements, Squeakee DINO certainly has a few tricks up his sleeve. Squeakee comes with a toy bone and headphones, so you can watch him chomp and groove all day long."

Little Live Pets

Little Live Pets Got to Go Turdle, £36.91/$29.99, Amazon

Amazon says: "Feed Shelbert his magic turtle food and watch him sing his hilarious ‘Uh Oh, Gotta Go’ song. The fun never has to stop as his food can be used again and again!"

Linkimals

Linkimals Dance n Groove Penguin, £25.99/$59.45, Amazon

Amazon says: "Move your flippers with this electronic learning toy, the perfect dance partner for your little one. Interactive lights and music teach the alphabet, opposites, counting and more."

LOL! Surprise

L.O.L Surprise! OMG Movie Magic Studios, £125.24/$119, Amazon

Amazon says: "This ultimate movie toy playset includes 12 dolls, 4 movie stages, a theatre green screen and some fierce fashion accessories."

Harry Potter

Harry Potter Pictionary Air, £21.99/$24.86, Amazon

Amazon says: Get lost in the world of witchcraft and wizardry in this spellbinding edition of Pictionary Air. Using the wand, simply draw in the air and see your creations appear on screen using the free Pictionary Air app."

PAW Patrol

PAW Patrol Transforming PAW Patroller, £69.99/$64.99, Amazon

Amazon says: "Save the day with Ryder and his transforming PAW Patroller. Featuring an epic transforming door and dual vehicle launchers, this set is bound to get you mission ready."

Spider-Man

Spidey and His Amazing Friends Playset, £68.42/$112.99, Amazon

Amazon says: Join Spidey in his dynamic talking, light-up Web-Quarters Playset as he takes on the Green Goblin and Doc Ock. Slide vehicles down the web ramps or escape through the secret spidey hatch – this set has everything you need for a fun and immersive experience.

Amazon UK's 'Trending' Christmas surprise

As Amazon UK unveiled its favourite toys for Christmas, 2021, it revealed it has also come up with a way to make the Christmas season even more exciting: The 'Trending Machine', which has already kicked off in London and will go around the UK delivering free toys.

“It is always an exciting time of year when we release the top ten toys and we hope that this Christmas more families will be able to reunite to enjoy them together," says Toys Category Manager at Amazon.co.uk Matthew Redfearn. "The Trending Machine has been brought to life to help us deliver smiles and make Christmas extra special."

