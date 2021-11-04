10 rare photos of Holly Willoughby's three children Harry, Chester and Belle The This Morning star loves family time at home

This Morning host Holly Willoughby has a huge fan base who love tuning in to watch the cheerful presenter each day, as she co-hosts alongside Phillip Schofield.

Away from the cameras, Holly, 40, likes to keep her home life relatively private, only occasionally sharing photographs on her social media of her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children, Harry, 12, Belle, 10, and Chester, seven.

On the rare occasion that the Dancing on Ice host does post a snap of her children, their faces are always concealed.

Speaking on This Morning early in 2021, Holly explained: "I choose not to show my children's faces because I know that's the deal. If you show one photograph, then they're out there." She added: "They're for consumption for everybody, which is why I choose not to do it."

The family photos that Holly has shared are absolutely adorable though. Take a look below…

Holly and daughter Belle

Aw, what a special picture. The famous mum enjoys a cuddle and kiss with her little girl.

Holly wrote on her Instagram: "There is a magic in her... there is a magic in all women.... a wild and strong magic... can you feel it... #internationalwomensday."

Reading with Chester

Here Holly shares a rare photo of her youngest child Chester as she reads with her son. "Eat, Sleep, Read, Repeat... " she wrote.

Belle does Holly's makeup!

How cute is this?! Sweet Belle helps mum with her makeup as Holly models for M&S during quarantine at home.

"I’m super impressed with the kids' camera skills and the all-important final checks from Belle," she posted.

Mum and son time

What a cute smile Chester has!

Holly wrote: "Me and Chester wearing our @marksandspencer ‘All In This Together’ charity T-shirt... all profits going to the NHS Charities Together, supporting the amazing NHS staff and volunteers who are working so tirelessly."

Cake making together

Holly shared this fab photo of herself and Belle making a cake for her birthday.

"Today’s project... making an ice cream cake for Belle’s birthday on Tuesday... Never done it before, will report back once we reveal it!"

Beach Belle

We adore this sweet snap of Belle chilling on the beach.

Holly told fans: "Take those dreams little Belle and know things are changing... An equal world is a more enabled world... It’s all in your grasp... I am inspired by the girl I watch grow every day and am honoured to guide you and support you as you become the amazing woman I know you will be... #internationalwomensday #iwd2020 #eachforequal #women."

Winter wonderland

The family enjoyed a trip to Hyde Park's famous Winter Wonderland fair in 2019, with Holly posting this rare picture of her three children together.

"Thank you for a dreamy night @hydeparkwinterwonderland," she said.

Family sunset

A special snap of Holly and Dan's children taking in a glorious sunset together. "Sun, sea and sandcastles ... goodbye for now," wrote the star.

Chester's amazing cake

Now that's a cake! "This beautiful boy turned 5 today... We love you Chester... so so much," wrote Holly.

Boating days

Holly shared this cute holiday photo of her husband and children watching the waves aboard a boat.

"And to this one... the best Dad we could wish for... we love you so so much... our [world emoji].

