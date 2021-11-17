Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' royal advent calendars revealed

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Carole Middleton might not be heading off on royal tours like her daughter, but she certainly keeps herself busy with her online business Party Pieces, which stocks everything from balloons to decorations and fancy dress.

Kate Middleton's mum has even brought out a range of advent calendars for the festive season, and we bet that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will all have one as they count down to Christmas this December.

There are so many different ones for children to enjoy. We bet that Charlotte loves the 'Nutcracker Theatre' calendar, which is crafted from pretty pastel card and yields a puppet or prop from the much-loved story in order to use as part of the pop-up theatre.

Nutcracker Theatre Advent Calendar, £54.99, Party Pieces

Our favourite has to be the 'Wooden LED House Advent Calendar', which is designed in the shape of a large house with LED lights in the window. Not only will children love lighting it up day-by-day, but it will also make a super stylish Christmas decoration!

Wooden LED House Advent Calendar, £49.99, Party Pieces

There is even a 'Fill Your Own Dog Kennel Advent Calendar', which you can fill up with your furry friend's favourite treats. We wonder whether the royal couple will be purchasing one for their pooch this year.

Fill Your Own Dog Kennel Advent Calendar, £14.99, Party Pieces

Carole recently opened up about how she plans to create a "magical" Christmas at her family home with her husband Michael.

As part of her business, Carole has revealed her favourite festive decorations – starting at a bargain £5. She said: "If, like me, you enjoy the build-up to Christmas as much as the day itself, you'll love browsing our collection of decorations and tableware.

"I always throw myself into the planning, and it has been a pleasure to pick out some party pieces which will help you make Christmas feel particularly festive for your loved ones this year. December will be magical again!" she wrote as she posed next to metallic balloons.

