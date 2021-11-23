Amazon's Black Friday toy sale: 11 best deals to get your Christmas shopping done early

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Black Friday is the perfect time to get your Christmas shopping done early, and if you're looking to shop toys for kids, Amazon is making it easy with amazing deals on toys from L.O.L. Surprise to LEGO, kids' tech and STEM to Harry Potter.

The retail giant has one of the biggest Black Friday sales of course, so it might be overwhelming to try to figure out which are the best toy deals on gifts that children will love.

MORE: 80+ top toys for Christmas 2021: The most popular gifts that will be on Santa's wish lists

We're making it easy for you and have made this very special edit of Amazon Toys on Sale - so not only are you getting a great deal at up to 50% off, you're also snapping up red hot trending toys that boys and girls will truly enjoy. If you want to browse ALL of Amazon's Black Friday toy deals, of course, you can go directly to the Black Friday toy sale section on the site.

In the meantime, browse our edit of the 11 best toy deals in the Amazon Black Friday sale...

Amazon's best Black Friday toy deals: Our edit

L.O.L. Surprise! Magic Studios, was £146.99/$135.99 now £104.99/$95.19, Amazon

There are a host of great deals on LOL! Surprise dolls and accessories. Save 30% on this ultimate LOL Surprise! movie set with more than 70 surprises including 12 dolls. The box transforms into a a movie studio with stages, a movie theater and green screen.

Luigi Starter Course Set, was £44.99/$59.99 now £34.98/$47.99, Amazon

Disney Cinderella’s Royal Carriage, was £39.99/$39.99 now £31.49/$31.99, Amazon

For generations, kids have loved LEGO - and you'll find lots of LEGO toys in the Amazon Black Friday toy sale that are on your little one's wish list, whether they love Disney Princesses or are Super Mario fans.

Fire HD 8 Kids tablet, was £139.99/$139.99 now £69.99/$69.99, Amazon

You'll find lots of great kids' tech in Amazon's Black Friday toy sale - like Amazon's fun Fire HD 8 tablet for kids ages 3-7, with 8" HD display and 32 GB memory, for 50% off!

All-new Kids' Echo Dot, was £59.99/$59.99 now £33.99/ $34.99, Amazon

Save over 40% on the Echo Dot for kids, the smart speaker with parental controls that can help with homework, set alarms, play music and audible books and more. It comes in either tiger or panda design.

Throw Throw Burrito Game, was £24.99/$24.99 now £14.88/$12.48, Amazon

Looking for games in the Amazon Black Friday toy sale? Save big on this fun dodgeball card game for kids, teens and grown-ups, involving throwing squishy soft foam burritos is a popular game for the whole family.

RELATED: 15+ cool & unique gift ideas for kids this Christmas

Harry Potter Pictionary Air, was £21.99/$24.99 now £16.99/$19.99, Amazon

Disney Finding Nemo Baby Activity Gym, was £59.99/ $84.99 now £45.59 /$45, Amazon

How cute is this Finding Nemo baby activity play mat? It has 20 minutes of ocean themed melodies, multi sensory toys based on Finding Nemo Characters and a canopy that illuminates with lights.

Want to see more? Check out the other Black Friday toy deals for baby on Amazon.

Transforming PAW Patroller, £69.99/$64.99 now £55.49/$51.99, Amazon

If the kids in your life are fans of PAW Patrol toys, they'll love this transforming vehicle that's on sale now.

Melissa & Doug 20-Piece Tea Set, was £26.99/$32.49 now £18.99/$27.05, Amazon

A 20-piece wooden tea set so your little ones can have the perfect tea party, from a teapot with a lid, cups and spoons, to assorted wooden 'tea bags'.

Engino Discovering STEM - Newton's Laws, was £29.99/$35.99 now £21.17/$28.56, Amazon

Introduce kids to physics with this Engino Discovering STEM kit, one of many cool STEM learning toys in the Amazon Black Friday toy sale.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.