Amazon's Cyber Monday toy sale: 14 best deals to shop today before time runs out

If you missed out on Black Friday shopping last week, it's still not too late to get some amazing deals. Cyber Monday is here, and Amazon's big toy sale is still going strong, with discounts on some of the most-wanted kids' toys of the Christmas season, from L.O.L. Surprise to LEGO, kids' tech and STEM to Harry Potter.

The retail giant has thousands of items on sale right now, so we're helping you figure out which are the best toy deals on gifts that children will love.

Keep scrolling for our edit of the best deals on Amazon toys in the sale. We found some great bargains at up to 50% off on trending toys that boys and girls will truly enjoy.

If you want to browse ALL of Amazon's Cyber Monday toy deals, of course, you can go directly to the toy sale section on the site.

In the meantime, browse our edit of the best toy deals in the Amazon Cyber Monday sale...

Amazon's best Cyber Monday toy deals: Our edit

Fire HD 8 Kids tablet, was £139.99/$139.99 now £69.99/$69.99, Amazon

You'll find lots of great kids' tech in Amazon's Cyber Monday toy sale - like Amazon's fun Fire HD 8 tablet for kids ages 3-7, with 8" HD display and 32 GB memory, for 50% off!

All-new Kids' Echo Dot, was £59.99/$59.99 now £33.99/ $34.99, Amazon

Save over 40% on the Echo Dot for kids, the smart speaker with parental controls that can help with homework, set alarms, play music and audible books and more. It comes in either tiger or panda design.

Disney Cinderella’s Royal Carriage, was £39.99/$39.99 now £33.99/$31.99, Amazon

For generations, kids have loved LEGO - and you'll find lots of LEGO toys in the Amazon Cyber Monday toy sale that are on your little one's wish list, whether they love Disney Princesses or are Super Mario fans.

Luigi Starter Course Set, was £44.99/$59.99 now £34.98/$47.99, Amazon

L.O.L. Surprise! Magic Studios, was £146.99/$135.99 now £104.99/$94.99, Amazon

There are a host of great deals on LOL! Surprise dolls and accessories. Save 30% on this ultimate LOL Surprise! movie set with more than 70 surprises including 12 dolls. The box transforms into a a movie studio with stages, a movie theater and green screen.

L.O.L. Surprise! Miss Glam doll, was £32.99/$29.99 now £25.49/$20.64, Amazon

If you're looking for just a doll to add to your child's collection, Miss Glam's name says it all - she comes with 20 fun and super glamorous surprises to unbox.

LIGHTNING DEAL: Top Bright Car Ramp, was £24.99/$31.99 now £17.63/$27.99, Amazon

This beginner's car set for ages one and up, with wooden cars, as well as a fun car ramp with car parks and garages, a petrol station and a repair shop, has earned over 900 five-star reviews. But shop quick - this flash deal will only be available for a few hours.

Throw Throw Burrito Game, was £24.99/$24.99 now £14.88/$19.82, Amazon

Looking for games in the Amazon Cyber Monday toy sale? Save big on this fun dodgeball card game for kids, teens and grown-ups, involving throwing squishy soft foam burritos is a popular game for the whole family.

Harry Potter Pictionary Air, was £21.99/$24.99 now £16.99/$19.99, Amazon

Pictionary, but make it... magical! We already love Pictionary Air because it comes with an app so you can draw your picture clues in the air, and players can see them on their mobile or tablet. In the Harry Potter version of the game, you draw with a magic wand for fantasy fun for the whole family.

Fisher-Price Rainforest Baby Activity Gym, was £39.99/ $59.99 now £27.99 /$44.99, Amazon

How cute is this activity play mat for babies? The soft, machine-washable and portable baby activity gym has activity toys that attach to the double overhead arches, and music, too, making it great for everything from tummy time to lay-and-play fun.

Want to see more? Check out the other Cyber Monday toy deals for baby on Amazon.

LIGHTNING DEAL: Kids Against Maturity Game, was £29.99/ $29.99 now £15.99 /$19.49, Amazon

Fun for kids and the whole family, the hilarious Kids Against Maturity card game. This Amazon flash deal lasts for just hours, though - grab a game before time runs out!

Transforming PAW Patroller, £69.99/$64.99 now £55.49/$51.99, Amazon

If the kids in your life are fans of PAW Patrol toys, they'll love this transforming vehicle that's on sale now.

Melissa & Doug 20-Piece Tea Set, was £26.99/$32.49 now £18.99/$21.99, Amazon

A 20-piece wooden tea set so your little ones can have the perfect tea party, from a teapot with a lid, cups and spoons, to assorted wooden 'tea bags'.

Engino Discovering STEM - Newton's Laws, was £29.99/$35.99 now £25.49/$24.61, Amazon

Introduce kids to physics with this Engino Discovering STEM kit, one of many cool STEM learning toys in the Amazon Cyber Monday toy sale.

