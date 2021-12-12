5 best dog breeds for inexperienced first-time owners These breeds are affectionate, loyal and easy to train

With Christmas coming, some families may choose to gift a dog to a loved one - but as well all know, a dog isn't just for Christmas. Getting a pet is a decision that shouldn't be taken lightly, especially if you're a first-time dog owner.

There are over 200 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, there's a lot of thinking required before introducing your latest addition to the family.

There's no one size fits all approach when it comes to dog breeds, but first-time dog owners may find it easier to choose a pup that is approachable, easy to train, and less likely to wreak havoc in your home.

With proper research, you don’t have to miss out on the joys of being a dog parent. Discover these best dog breeds for first-time owners…

Best dog breeds for first time owners

Schnauzer

A highly loveable German breed, Schnauzers are famed for being family-oriented, intelligent, and hypoallergenic, making them the perfect pup for first-time owners.

Though standard-sized Schnauzers require quite a lot of exercise and mental stimulation, Miniature Schnauzers are content with minimal exercise and are easily pleased with a treat or two! Ideal for owners who are willing to keep up with their high-maintenance grooming, this loveable and loyal dog breed will make a welcome addition to any family.

Cavalier King Charles Spaniel

If you're worried about your dog barking, then a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel could be just the breed for you.

These pups are quiet and mellow, yet ultra-friendly. Spaniels need relatively little exercise compared to other dogs and can be left on their own for short periods of time. They do need mental stimulation and a good brush now and then, but their gentle temperament makes training them a breeze for novice owners.

Chihuahua

As well as their compact size, Chihuahuas love human attention so will be happy to cuddle up inside, no matter what size home you own. They're easy to groom and require minimum exercise – the ultimate lap dog.

Golden Retriever

Adored by the dog world, Golden Retrievers are highly affectionate and gentle dogs that can thrive in any household. Despite their size, well-trained Goldies are approachable, mellow and happy slotting into a household with kids. They love to learn, which makes them easy to train and therefore a great choice for a first-time dog owner.

French Bulldog

The French Bulldog makes an ideal companion thanks to its easy-going and friendly temperament. Given their size, these pups don’t need room to roam or a big garden, which makes them very popular with those of us living in flats.

Frenchies have an even-tempered personality, which makes them the perfect choice for anyone looking for an affectionate companion dog that won't lose patience as you get into the groove of being a first-time dog parent.

