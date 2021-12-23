Revealed: The top 10 most popular royal baby names The Countess of Wessex will be thrilled!

A whopping four royal babies arrived in 2021: Princess Eugenie's son August, Princess Beatrice's baby girl Sienna, Zara Tindall's third baby Lucas and Duchess Meghan's daughter Lilibet.

MORE: 12 royal parents and their lookalike children - see the most striking photos

Here at HELLO! we love finding out the names royals choose for their newborns, and it seems the public adores them too, with many parents naming their babies after royals.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Cutest royal baby moments

Now online gaming review expert LuckyCreek has revealed the 10 most popular royal baby names for boys and girls, analysing data from the Office of National Statistics (ONS) and baby name website, Nameberry.

The top spot for the most popular girls' name goes to Isla, after the Queen's great-grandchild and daughter of Peter Phillips. In the UK, Isla ranks as the third most popular name.

MORE: Royal snow day! 10 photos of cute royal children playing in winter

READ: How royal children spend Christmas: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and more

Autumn Phillips with her daughter Isla

Coming in second is Charlotte, after the Duchess of Cambridge's daughter, followed by Mia, Sienna and Beatrice. According to ONS data, since Charlotte's birth in 2015, the ranking of her name in worldwide baby names has risen from 25 to 12.

When it comes to the most popular royal boys' name, James is top. James is the second child of the Queen's son Prince Edward and his wife the Countess of Wessex.

The Wessex family

The second most popular boys' name related to the royal family is Lucas, just like Zara Tindall's baby boy. In third place for royal baby boy names is Jack, like Jack Brooksbank, husband to Princess Eugenie and father to their first child, August.

Prince William and Duchess Kate's son Prince Louis sees his name bag fourth spot, followed by the moniker of his big brother Prince George.

Interestingly, William ranks higher as a baby name worldwide than Harry, but Prince Harry's son Archie grabs the sixth spot with his name.

A spokesperson for LuckyCreek said: "The interest in the royal family is not just a phenomenon for the UK, but worldwide. It is amazing to see the influence the members of this famous family have on the public and the spike in baby names. It will be interesting to watch the influence of these baby names and see where the newest addition – Lilibet – ranks in the future."

Top 10 royal family girls' names worldwide:

1. Isla

2. Charlotte

3. Mia

4. Sienna

5. Beatrice

6. Zara

7. Elizabeth

8. Autumn

9. Lena

10. Savannah

Top 10 royal family boys' names worldwide:

1. James

2. Lucas

3. Jack

4. Louis

5. George

6. Archie

7. William

8. Harry

9. Peter

10. Edward

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.