Why Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis won't go to school on their birthdays

Prince William and Kate Middleton won't be sending their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to school on their birthdays in 2022.

It is not because royal children are granted a special privilege of a day off to mark their day of birth, but simply because of how the dates fall next year.

Eldest child Prince George will be off from school on his birthday, as that's because 22 July will fall outside of term time as it usually does.

The other two siblings would usually have to ready themselves for school on their special days, but the calendar dates in 2022 work in their favour for a day at home.

Princess Charlotte's birthday, 2 May, falls on a bank holiday in 2022. The early May Bank holiday means a public holiday for the UK, meaning most people will be off work and schools will be closed.

The youngest of the Cambridge family, Prince Louis, was born on St George's Day (23 April) but this reason alone does not mean he will not be given a day off as it is not an official public holiday. However, in 2022 it happens to fall on a Saturday, so he will be at home rather than at school.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge send children George and Charlotte to Thomas's Battersea school in south-west London while Louis is a pupil of Willcocks Nursery School in Kensington, situated close to Kensington Palace.

In 2022, the UK will also be enjoying an extra bank holiday to mark the Queen's Jubilee.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden announced in 2020 that the late May Bank Holiday will be moved to Thursday 2 June and an additional Bank Holiday on Friday 3 June to see a four-day weekend to celebrate Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee. Her Majesty will be marking a milestone 70-year reign.

