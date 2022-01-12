10 cutest photos of Helen Skelton's three children

Countryfile's Helen Skelton is a busy mum as well being a popular TV presenter, having just welcomed her third child with husband Richie Myler in December.

The couple are parents to Ernie, six, Louis, four, and their newborn baby - whose name and gender is still a mystery! Helen and Richie do like to keep their social media followers updated on their family news, however, posting a few sweet snaps of baby no.3 since leaving hospital.

See the family-of-five's recent antics below…

Welcome to the world!

On 31 December, Helen shared this sweet photo on her Instagram page of her husband Richie walking out of the hospital with their new tot, who was fast asleep in a baby carrier and bundled up in a cosy outfit.

Helen captioned the snap: "Can always count on dickie .... of all the things he's said (there's been a lot) "don't worry I will be your lido..." while on route to the hospital might be my fave. The man meant Doula. From the mouths of men."

Helen's parenting win

All parents will relate to this one! Helen recently rejoiced when she convinced her son to wear something other than a football kit for the evening.

Sharing a photo of her eldest son Ernie wearing a cool all-denim outfit consisting of some jeans and a hoodie, Helen wrote: "We did it @oliviagrace90 this kid chose to wear @toy.breaker INSTEAD OF A FOOTBALL KIT for a Friday evening trip out."

Christmas cuddles

What an adorable festive scene – even the dog got involved!

Helen shared this Christmassy snap with her fans and the family all look so happy. It was taken only a few days before their baby arrived! The star posted: "We sort of looked the same way. #grateful."

Brotherly love

What a gorgeous picture of Helen and Richie's boys Ernie and Louis.

Helen wrote: "For the one millionth time THAT IS THE RIGHT WAY ROUND. #boys #family #partytime."

A follower commented: "Great pic Helen..!!! They look ready to create havoc! Jumpers are cool…and their boots!"

Mum and son time

Aw, nothing beats a cuddle with your kids and we adored this post from Helen.

She wrote: "Just when you think you have broken your child (pretty sure I spoil him) they turn around and ask if you can use their pocket money to buy coffee for anyone who had to sleep outside because it’s cold, and can you put it online mum, because people sometimes watch you at work so they might copy you, then more people who need a coffee might get one...... not posting this to brag (trust me he’s often the worst behaved/wildest kid in the room/capable of the biggest meltdowns ) posting because he asked me to and sometimes kids have the best ideas."

School of rock

In possibly one of the cutest celebrity kid photos we've ever seen, here are Ernie and Louis all dressed up as rockstars.

"Grateful for teachers that make a day of maths seem like the best thing ever. We appreciate you," said Helen.

Pumpkin patch!

It was a day of fun at the pumpkin patch for Helen and Louis, with the famous mum telling fans: "HE IS A VAMPIRE ..... not a magician. Don’t anger the four-year-old...... ps once you're done with the pumpkins... soup, ratatouille or leave it out for wildlife."

Father and sons

Such a lovely snap of dad Richie with his boys beside the rugby pitch – we bet they love watching their dad playing the game.

Touching mum's bump

Helen shared this photo of her boys touching her baby bump and it really is too adorable. Little Louis looked so excited to have a new baby brother or sister.

The TV host simply captioned the post: "#grateful."

Sunny times

Helen and her sons looked to be having the best time on a warm summer holiday in this snap.

She wrote: "Sunset swims #grateful #holidays #squad #sunset #seaswims."

