10 cute photos of Helen George's children with co-star Jack Ashton

Call the Midwife star Helen George is mum to two daughters with her partner Jack Ashton, who also happens to be her co-star on the hit TV show – and their little girls have the cutest names.

Helen and Jack are parents to four-year-old Wren Ivy and their two-month-old baby girl Lark. The couple started dating in 2016 after meeting on set in South Africa; Helen stars as Trixie Franklin, while Jack used to play Reverend Tom Hereward.

Fans of the BBC1 drama love keeping up with Helen's life away from the cameras, checking in to her Instagram page to see what the family have been up to. We've found some adorable photos of them below – take a look…

Helen beamed as she showed off her newborn daughter to the world in this picture on her Instagram age. She wrote: "Our second little bird. This is Lark. We should probably stop there so we don’t end up with a Goose."

Aw, what a sweet snap of dad Jack and his two little girls. We adore the way Wren looks at her daddy! Helen posted: "One man, two birds."

Here we saw Helen and Wren getting little Lark's nursery ready for her arrival.

Helen said: "The Toniebox has become pretty important in our house, a massive part of Wren’s bedtime routine which we’re now introducing to the baby. I’ve lost count of how many of these I’ve given to friends and family over the years as gifts. Wren’s current favourite Tonie is Paddington, and I’m a sucker for Matthew Macfadyen’s dulcet tones reading The Snowman."

Top marks for amazing Halloween costumes for Helen, Jack and Wren here. The trio dressed up as The Addams Family to celebrate the fun event back in October.

Parenthood doesn't get much more special than this! "The bump, Wren and far too many Cornish pasties," Helen wrote beside this picture of her daughter kissing her baby bump.

A happy Wren baking with mum. The actress posted: "Wren and I attempted a gingerbread house. You’d be pretty gutted if you were Hansel and Gretel and happened upon our sad offering... BUT I’m Looking forward to judging the shortlist of the latest @icpsupport baking competition."

It was an exciting day out for Wren, mum and dad at Legoland last year. "Best place to celebrate a 3-year-old’s birthday!" said Helen. "Thank you @legolandwindsor Wren had the best day, her mother is still recovering from the Haunted House though."

The star took Wren for a walk beside the beach in summer 2021, telling fans: "We left the house! And it was amazing, we stayed in a hotel with room service, and it felt wonderful. Thank you @moonfleetmanor for the most amazing weekend, it was perfection. This is us at Portland Bill Lighthouse, Dorset was just beautiful this weekend."

You're never too old to go on the swings! "Peas in a pod," wrote Helen by this cute photo of dad Jack and Wren having a giggle together.

One of our favourite celeb moments ever, baby Lark enjoys her own baby shower!

Helen revealed: "When your baby turns up early for her own baby shower, welcome to the world little one. What an amazing day, we have the best friends."

