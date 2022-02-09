Christine Lampard's birth stories with children Patricia and Freddie revealed The Loose Women host says she's done at two!

Loose Women host Christine Lampard shares two children, Patricia, age three, and Freddie, 11 months, with her football manager husband Frank Lampard. She's also stepmum to Frank's two girls, Isla, 14, and Luna, 16.

Christine, 43, has spoken in the past about her births with her two children, revealing the moving moment when Patricia arrived, and the isolation she experienced after Freddie's birth due to COVID-19 restrictions. The presenter also had a health scare shortly after her son's birth. Read Christine Lampard's birth stories below…

WATCH: Christine talks about her pregnancy on Lorraine

Christine Lampard's daughter Patricia

Christine and Frank welcomed their first child, Patricia, in September 2018, named after Frank's late mother who sadly passed away in 2008 from pneumonia.

"Let us introduce you to our little girl. Patricia Charlotte Lampard! We're so in love @franklampard," the new mum wrote on Twitter alongside the first snap of the newborn.

Frank and Christine with a newborn Patricia

The popular TV host opened up to Lorraine Kelly after Patricia's arrival, telling the Lorraine host about her birth.

Christine said: "[The birth] It wasn't too bad, it was what it was supposed to be, she thankfully was healthy and happy and you heard the little scream and suddenly you think, 'she's here!'"

"The doctor, just before the big moment, said you're about to become a mummy and that's when the tears started," she shared.

"She's [Patricia] doing very well on the sleeping front, but I still have that moment when I look at her and think, 'I can't believe you're mine.'"

New mum Christine took Patricia out for a walk

Shortly after the birth, Frank landed a new job as manager of Derby County Football Club. "He's in Derby, he's at home this morning," the new mum revealed at the time. "He's very busy with all of the football stuff so there's plenty of to-ing and fro-ing."

Despite the travelling, Christine added: "But it's all lovely and Patricia's doing very well. She's just wonderful, so she's brought an awful lot of joy to all of us so far."

A few months prior to the birth, Christine revealed how being a stepmum had helped her prepare for motherhood.

Speaking about her relationship with Frank's daughters, the TV presenter said: "I have had the girls since they were four and two and they are 13 and 11 so I have been through all the toddler years, the primary and secondary school bit and teenagers are around the corner, that is preparation, although the baby years is all new to me! So I'll take it day by day really, like every other new mum."

Christine Lampard's son Freddie

Little boy Freddie arrived in the world in March 2021, with proud parents Christine and Frank sharing the happy news with their Instagram fans.

Besides a picture of her newborn son cuddled into her, the mum-of-two said: "Let us introduce you to our newest addition... Frederick (Freddie) George Lampard! We are completely in love @franklampard."

The Lampards welcomed son Freddie into the family

Once again, Christine went on Lorraine to chat about her new baby and opened up about Freddie's birth during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Yes, we were very lucky," she told Lorraine Kelly. "There were so many ladies through the early stages [of lockdown] that just didn’t have that chance… but we were very lucky. He [Frank] wasn’t able to go to all the appointments leading up to it, but that’s fine, but he was there for the big day thankfully - I did need him!"

There was a health scare for Christine after the birth, who told Lorraine of the hernia she developed – and that could easily have been missed.

"Generally people have a six-week check with a GP after having a baby," she said. "It was actually at my six-week check-up that I discovered I had a hernia. I didn't even know that was the case. If you don't do these follow up things, you can go about your life as normal and be doing an awful lot of damage."

Christine continued: "If I hadn't physically seen a doctor at six weeks, I don't think my hernia would ever have been diagnosed."

A kiss for Freddie from mum Christine

And on her return to Loose Women following the birth, the star revealed that watching the lunchtime show had helped her cope with feeling isolated at home during lockdown.

"I watched Loose Women, honestly, every day that I was off," she remarked.

Asked in jest whether the show helped with her contractions, Christine said: "It was more just for that company feeling. "You know, when you've just had a baby and I'm sure there's a lot of people at home feeling this. You can feel a bit isolated... and it was just lovely to feel like your friends were on the telly."

Siblings Freddie and Patricia wear cute football tops

Does Christine Lampard want more children?

Christine was recently asked whether the couple to expand their family further and replied: "No, no, no. I have a beautiful girl, a gorgeous boy. I'm not pushing my luck," she told the Sunday Telegraph.

She also admitted how much she dreaded being questioned about children when she married her husband Frank.

"I did wonder if I would ever be able to get pregnant. I was asked that question so many times and I just felt uncomfortable," Christine explained. "I felt if it was going to happen, it would happen, but if it didn't, then I would just accept that."

The couple now have a beautiful blended family of four children.

