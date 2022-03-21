17 last-minute Mother's Day gifts on sale that your mum will love – and won't break the bank!

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

March is nearly over – can you believe it? – and that means Mother’s Day is almost upon us. Are you looking for a last-minute gift online for your beloved mum?

If that’s the case, we have some great news for you. We’ve found some amazing Mother’s Day gifts on sale that are not just fabulous presents, but also great deals.

Shop the best last-minute Mother's Day gifts on sale

In our edit of the best Mother's Day gifts on sale, you'll find top brands including Le Creuset, Calvin Klein, Fitbit, Braun, Shark, Dove and Panasonic, as well as fabulous experiences at big discounts.

No matter what your mum loves, there's something that's just right for her – everything from kitchen and homeware to fragrances, technology and travel.

So get set to discover the perfect budget-friendly gift for your mum with fast delivery...

PS - Don't see exactly what you want? Have a browse of Amazon's entire Mother's Day Gift Guide.

Last-minute Mother's Day cards

3D pop up flowers card, was £4.86, Deal Price: £3.01, Amazon

Last-minute Mother's Day gifts: Beauty and fragrance

Tisserand Aromatherapy, was £15, Deal Price: £12, Amazon

Dove Radiantly Refreshing Collection Gift Set, was £8.50, Deal Price: £6.53, Amazon

Philosophy Amazing Grace Ballet Rose fragrance, was £42, Deal Price: £29.85, Amazon

Garnier Sheet Mask Discovery Collection, was £13.99, Deal Price: £8.54, Amazon

Spa Luxetique Gift Set, was £32.99, Deal Price: £29.98, Amazon

Last-minute Mother's Day: Lifestyle and experience gifts

Mystery holiday trip, from £198, Wowcher

How about gifting mum her first post-lockdown holiday at an exotic mystery location for only £198? How does it work? You buy two of the £99 vouchers (or more, depending on how many people are travelling) and you're entered into a draw and will be allocated your mystery holiday - hotel stay and flights included. Examples of the mystery destinations include two nights in Venice with flights, three nights in Dubai with flights and seven nights in Thailand with flights... it's just the luck of the draw. You can redeem any time between September 2021 and March 2022 so there's plenty of time to plan your trip and if you are drawn a destination which is added to the UK quarantine list, you will be offered a suitable alternative.

Afternoon Tea & Champagne at London Secret Garden Kensington, was £90 now £60, Red Letter Days

Red Letter Days has a host of fabulous experiences at great discounts. Like this socially-distanced Champagne tea for two, including sweet and savoury treats and a glass of fizz, in her very own bubble in The Domes at London Secret Garden Kensington. Voucher is good for 20 months.

Two-week subscription to HelloFresh, was £59.98 now £28, Wowcher

Give mum a break from meal planning with this Hello Fresh deal - the smallest package being three dishes each week for two people for two weeks. Each Hello Fresh box comes with everything you need for a perfectly balanced meal, including step-by-step instructions and all the ingredients.

Crazy bear hotel stay, was £706.85 now £389, Wowcher

This is a great gift to give mum something to look forward to – and it’s a gift for two, so who knows, you might even get invited along. It’s a hotel stay for two at the luxurious, award-winning 5 star Crazy Bear Hotel in Beaconsfield in Buckinghamshire or Stadhampton near Oxford, with champagne, a three-course dinner and continental breakfast included, and it’s an amazing prize – 61% off!

Last-minute Mother's Day gifts: personal care

Panasonic Hair Dryer Gift Set, was £129.99, Deal Price: £53.49, Amazon

Braun FaceSpa Pro All-in-One Beauty set, was £129.99, Deal Price: £99.99, Amazon

Last-minute Mother's Day gifts for the home

Le Creuset Kone Stove-Top Kettle, was £92, Deal Price: £67.23, Amazon

Woodwick 'Hourglass' candle, more scents available, was £27.99, Deal Price: £18.49, Amazon

Shark Upright Vacuum Cleaner was £399 now £299, Amazon

Last-minute Mother's Day gifts: Electronics

Bering Unisex Analogue Quartz Watch Stainless Steel was £179, Deal Price: £125.14, Amazon

Fitbit Versa 3 Health & Fitness Smartwatch was £199, Deal Price: £159, Amazon

