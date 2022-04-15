Why this Easter is so special for royal sisters Beatrice and Eugenie The siblings both became first-time mums in 2021

The sun is miraculously out in England and families across the country are celebrating the Easter bank holiday weekend – including royal sisters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

This weekend is an extra special one for the siblings, as it's their first Easter as mothers together. Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank's son August is just over one year old and Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's baby girl Sienna is almost seven months.

For the first time, the Queen's granddaughters Beatrice and Eugenie will be mums together for all the Easter festivities.

Princess Eugenie with her son August

It's likely we'll see the siblings attend the Easter Sunday church service in Windsor on 17 April, which is an important fixture in the royal family's calendar.

We also imagine the sisters may get together privately to enjoy the milestone occasion in their family - Sienna and August's very first Easter as cousins. How sweet!

Royal mums and sisters Beatrice and Eugenie

We wonder if their royal parents will organise a little egg hunt in the garden for them? Sienna is too young for the sweet treats at weaning age, although she's bound to enjoy watching August collecting his chocolate eggs.

Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo

Of course, it's not August's first Easter. Last year, his mum Eugenie shared a photo on her Instagram page of the family of three beneath a blossoming tree with the caption:

"Wishing everyone a Happy Easter and a blossoming Spring. #happyeaster #blossom #spring."

LIttle August with mum and dad

Beatrice and Eugenie are known for their close bond and recently stepped out together for a Platinum Jubilee event at London's Guildhall.

The royal pair attended the Lord Mayor’s Platinum Jubilee Big Curry, which was an event put on by the Army's National Charity designed to assist Veterans from the armed forces into employment in the civilian world.

We wish the royal sisters and their babies a very happy Easter!