Katy Perry updates fans with baby number two news She shares her daughter with Orlando Bloom

Will she or won't she? Katy Perry has addressed pregnancy rumors with a brutally honest revelation about whether she's planning a second child with Orlando Bloom.

The American Idol judge opened up to E! News when asked if the couple were expanding their brood anytime soon - and it appears work is getting in the way of baby number two.

The star - who is a mom to 18-month-old Daisy - said the timing isn't right as she's busy preparing for her Las Vegas residency which starts in May.

WATCH: Katy Perry delights fans by extending Las Vegas residency

"I’m in Vegas," she said. "And I can’t do that show with anything in my belly. Especially a human."

Her little girl is also keeping her on her toes, as she revealed: "She's running, she says 'I love you,' she colors [and] she's got pigtails."

Katy and Orlando welcomed their first child together in August 2020 after four and a half years of dating and nearly a year after getting engaged. Orlando is also a father to his 11-year-old son, Flynn, who he shares with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

They're notoriously private when it comes to their family but Katy often opens up about motherhood in interviews.

Katy says they're not quite ready for another child yet

During an Instagram Live, the singer said that her daughter "changed my life and still continues to change my life," while praising Orlando as an "incredible partner."

She added: "It's really encouraged me to be even more present and to value every day. And all we have is this moment. That's what's promised is this moment and nothing else."

She successfully juggles being a parent and her busy career but admits it's not easy.

Katy says there's not way she can perform in Las Vegas with a baby in her belly

During an interview on Live with Kelly and Ryan, she told Kelly Ripa: "I did start filming American Idol Season 4 after I'd given birth, five weeks later. And I didn't plan that. But it was like, Oh my god! It was so intense, you know?"

She continued: "Giving birth, then going back to work and breastfeeding, like – holy crap! This is what women do? Oh my god!"

