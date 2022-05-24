Everything Katy Perry has said about having another baby with Orlando Bloom The American Idol judge is mom to Daisy Dove

Katy Perry is already a doting mom to 21-month-old daughter Daisy Dove, whom she shares with fiancé Orlando Bloom.

While she is relishing her new venture into motherhood, many fans have already questioned when she and Orlando will be expanding their family and having a second baby – and Katy didn't hold back when she shared her answer.

It appears the American Idol judge is in no rush to welcome a sibling for Daisy, admitting her workload is too intense at the moment to consider having another child.

Katy is prepping for the return of her Play Las Vegas residency, which kicks off at Resorts World Theatre on Friday, and recently admitted that she wouldn't be able to perform if she were to get pregnant again.

Asked about plans for baby number two, she recently told E! News: "I'm in Vegas. And I can't do that show with anything in my belly. Especially a human."

Katy and Orlando are in no rush to have another baby

Katy has made no secret of how difficult she has found juggling her career and motherhood. In a past appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan in early 2021, Katy explained that taking care of her newborn and the demands of her career had caught her by surprise.

"We started filming American Idol season four after I'd given birth, five weeks later," she said at the time. "And I didn't plan that. But it was like, 'Oh, my God!' It was so intense, you know?"

She continued: "Giving birth, then going back to work and breastfeeding, like – holy crap! This is what women do? Oh my god!"

The couple welcomed Daisy in August 2020

Katy and Orlando welcomed their first child together in August 2020 after four and a half years of dating and nearly a year after getting engaged. Orlando is also a father to his 11-year-old son, Flynn, who he shares with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

While the couple have no plans for another baby just yet, it doesn't mean it's completely off the cards as Katy has called being a mom the "best decision" she's ever made.

During a previous appearance on Jimmy Kimmel, she said, "It's the best decision I've ever made in my entire life. [Orlando] was such a great support. We had, like, a little boom box. He was there, and he was so wonderful and just holding my hand and looking into my eyes."

She added: "He's been amazing, incredible, and we're so in love and we're so grateful."

