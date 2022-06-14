Christine and Frank Lampard's family plans for baby number three revealed The star couple two children together

Loose Women host Christine Lampard is a mum to two children, Patricia, age three, and Freddie, one year, with her football manager husband Frank Lampard - as well as being stepmum to Frank's two girls, Isla, 14, and Luna, 16.

We’re sure life is busy in the Lampard household with a one-year-old and three-year-old running about, and with stepchildren to look after too, it must be a full-on schedule for Christine, 43. Will we hear any more baby news from the famous couple in the future, we wonder? Here is everything we know about baby number three.

Back in August 2021, the TV presenter told the Sunday Telegraph that baby number three is not in the plan: "No, no, no. I have a beautiful girl, a gorgeous boy. I'm not pushing my luck," she divulged.

Christine then admitted how much she dreaded being questioned about children when she married the sportsman.

She explained: "I did wonder if I would ever be able to get pregnant. I was asked that question so many times and I just felt uncomfortable. I felt if it was going to happen, it would happen, but if it didn't, then I would just accept that."

Christine with her son Freddie

Then, in 2018 Christine discovered she was pregnant with their first child.

She shared: "Frank was away working and it took everything not to call and tell him. I wanted him to be able to be in the moment completely, not at work. He was absolutely thrilled."

Christine with her little girl Patricia

During one of her Loose Women appearances, Christine spoke about what hard work parenting is, giving further indications that she’s done at two babies.

She said: "Going to work can be easier sometimes, there will be a lot of parents sitting at home right now going, 'Oh my goodness, there is a screaming baby, one child's ill, someone's been sick and there are things to do.' It's a full-time hard graft."

Christine continued: "Last week, the two of them were just not right at all. He's up there [Frank at work], I had a baby stuck to me here, my other little one [was] not great, and you can't fix it quickly, and you're in it and all the other bits have to be done. And you think 'Oh my goodness, deep breaths.'

"I'm feeling for everybody at home right now dealing with dirty nappies."

Frank and Christine share two children

Christine has also spoken about being a stepmum to Frank’s daughters with his former partner, Elen Rives.

Before welcoming her daughter Patricia, she said: "I have had the girls since they were four and two and they are 13 and 11 so I have been through all the toddler years, the primary and secondary school bit and teenagers are around the corner, that is preparation, although the baby years is all new to me! So I'll take it day by day really, like every other new mum."

