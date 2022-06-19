Why Duchess Kate and Zara Tindall are both stopping at three children - details Both royal ladies are happy with their broods

The Duchess of Cambridge and Zara Tindall have something in common relating to their children, which we imagine the ladies bond over when they get together.

MORE: Princess Beatrice's baby daughter Sienna's playtime details revealed

Both royal mothers have three children: Duchess Kate is mother to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, while Zara has daughters Mia and Lena, and her youngest child, Lucas. While royal fans may be wondering if Kate or Zara may have a fourth child, their previous comments suggest otherwise.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Royal babies make their debuts

Speaking on the podcast The Good, the Bad and the Rugby shortly after welcoming his son Lucas in March 2021, father Mike told listeners that the couple's family is complete. Zara's birth was incredibly speedy with her little boy, who arrived in the bathroom of her Gatcombe Park home.

Mike joked on air: "I literally was like 'Yep, snip, snip, snip' I’ve got a boy. I’m out. I’m out of here."

MORE: Why Zara Tindall's dramatic birth was very similar to the Queen's

MORE: 12 cutest royal baby photos: Kate Middleton, Princess Diana and more

The Tindall family enjoy a walk

He added about welcoming their son at home: "The best thing about being at home, the best thing was, as soon he’s wrapped up, he’s skin on skin, straight downstairs. TV room. Golf on. This is what we’re doing."

Like their relatives, the Cambridges, the Tindalls are now a family of five and it looks like both families have no more plans to extend their broods.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also have three children

Back in January 2020, Duchess Kate revealed how her husband Prince William is happy to stop at three children.

The mother of George, Charlotte and Louis chatted to royal fan Josh Macpalce at Khidmat Centre in Bradford, Yorkshire, and explained how William isn't keen on having another baby.

Josh told the Duchess how he had sent cards congratulating her on the births of her children and she replied: "I don’t think William wants any more."

The Cambridges on the balcony at Buckingham Palace

We imagine Kate has her hands full with her three children and all those royal engagements which fill her days. Meanwhile, Zara has a successful career as an equestrian and three kids to juggle, too.

We imagine the royal ladies sometimes get together with their combined six children at their respective homes. How lucky that their children have so many cousins to play with!

Like this story? Sign up to the HELLO! Family Hub newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.