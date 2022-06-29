The 8 sweetest royal great-grandparent moments of all time When regal matriarchs bond with little ones in the family

We've seen some adorable moments between royal great-grandparents and their great-grandchildren over the years, with many captured on camera.

From the Queen cooing over new royal babies or sharing a joke with the likes of Prince George, to the late Queen Mother doting over a young Prince William, there are some super cute photos in the royal picture album.

WATCH: Royal children's first day at school

Take a look at the HELLO! team's favourites below…

Prince William's son Prince George and his great-grandmother the Queen shared a happy moment together in June during the Platinum Pageant. We'd love to know what the pair were chatting about as they enjoyed the view from the Buckingham Palace balcony down over The Mall.

A little Prince George seems to be asking his great-grandma an important question in this sweet snap, taken back in July 2015 at the christening of his sister Princess Charlotte.

We adore this photo of Princess Charlotte observing her great-grandmother performing her formal wave to the public at 2018's Trooping the Colour – and look how proud mum Kate watches her daughter!

A special moment between the monarch and her great-granddaughter Princess Charlotte at her christening in July 2015.

The absolute cutest! Duchess Kate's youngest child Prince Louis shares a moment with his great-grandma the Queen during her Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June.

The Queen Mother looked so proud of her great-grandson Prince William at his christening in 1982. The royal posed for photographers as she held the royal baby, the son of Prince Charles.

We wonder what the Queen Mother and her great-grandson Prince William were chatting about in this picture. The snap was taken in August 1999 on the occasion of her 99th birthday.

A young Princess Eugenie gives her great grandmother the Queen Mother a loving kiss back in 1990.

