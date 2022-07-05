Get ready for Back to School with Marks & Spencer's huge school uniform sale

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

It may not be Back to School time just yet, but Marks & Spencer is helping you to get ready early for the big autumn return with a sale on school uniforms, with savings across selected boys', girls' and teen school uniforms.

Right now you can get 20% off your school uniform needs at Marks & Spencer, whether school trousers, skirts, shorts, pinafores, joggers or school shirts and polos. Hurry though, as the deal ends on July 25.

So get set before the big back-to-school rush by stocking up now, while the M&S deals last...Shop the Marks & Spencer back-to-school uniform sale.

Ready to stock up for Back to School 2022? You can have a look at the full School Uniform shop, or check out these bestselling deals:

3pk Unisex Cotton School Polo Shirts, sale price from £5.60, Marks & Spencer

Stock up on school uniform polo shirts - these unisex shirts come in five different colours for ages 2-16 years.

2pk Boys' School Trousers, sale price from £8.80, Marks & Spencer

Trousers in black, grey, charcoal or navy for students aged 2-18.

2pk Girls Cotton Gingham Dresses, sale price from £9.60, Marks & Spencer

A two-pack of cotton gingham dresses in ages 2-14, with multiple colours available including red, green, navy and yellow.

2pk Girls' Crease Resistant School Skirts, sale price from £8, Marks & Spencer

A two-pack of pleated school uniform skirts for ages 2-16, available in four colours: navy, grey, black and brown.

2pk Girls' Crease Resistant Pinafores, sale price from £9.60, Marks & Spencer

Choose a two-pack of crease-resistant pinafores in navy or grey, available in for ages 2-12 years.

2pk Unisex School Joggers, sale price from £11.20, Marks & Spencer

Gender neutral school joggers are also in the sale - snap up a few 2-packs in black or navy.

