Royal-approved children's books to add to your bookshelf

A relaxing bedtime story becomes part of the nightly routine when you have children, and it turns out royal kids are no different. In fact, some of their down-to-earth reads just might surprise you. Discover the wonderful children's classics and modern favourites chosen by Princess Eugenie, Prince Harry and more members of the royal family...

Prince William and Kate

The children of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge love a good bedtime story and like many kids, adore the takes from author Julia Donaldson. During an engagement in South Wales, Prince William told fellow parents how his children are fans of Room On The Broom.

He said: "I read this to our children all the time." William has even met the author when she received her CBE for services to literature and said to her: "Do you realise how many parents you have saved at bedtime?" The author's other popular book, The Gruffalo, is also a hit in his house, and during William's meeting with her, he said: "I know who you are. It's a big hit in our household."

Room on the Broom, £5.99, Waterstones

Prince Charles

Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, £5.99, Waterstones

George and Charlotte also enjoy hearing the adventures of Harry Potter from their granddad, Prince Charles. During the BBC One documentary Prince, Son and Heir: Charles at 70, in 2018, the Duchess of Cornwall revealed that her husband has a talent for narrating stories. "He reads Harry Potter and he can do all the different voices and I think the children really appreciate that," she said.

Archie Harrison

In a recent interview with Radio Times, Prince Harry’s friend JJ Chalmers revealed that the royal's son Archie Harrison is keen on Octonauts.

Prince Harry reading in Barbuda

The kids' programme streams on Netflix but it was originally based on books by Vicki Wong and Michael C Murphy. Perhaps young Archie gets a chapter or two of Octonauts at bedtime!

The Octonauts Explore The Great Big Ocean, £6.99, Amazon

Meghan Markle

Little Archie may only be a baby, but his mum, Duchess Meghan, already knows the book she wants to read to her son. During a 2016 TV interview Meghan Markle Rapid Fire Questions, the former actress was asked what children's book she couldn't wait to share with her future offspring. She replied: "The Giving Tree." It's a picture book by Shel Silverstein about a young boy and his relationship with a tree.

The Giving Tree, £10.65, Amazon

Meghan was also asked: "If your life was a children's book what would it be?" The famous mum answered: "The glorious adventures of freckle face Meg." We wonder if she'll write this story one day…

Princess Eugenie

Newlywed Princess Eugenie recently revealed her favourite children's book when she appeared on her mum's YouTube channel, Storytime with Fergie and Friends. The royal revealed her most-cherished tale is Guess How Much I Love You by Sam McBratney, which is about two hares measuring how much they love each other. No doubt, Sarah read this to Eugenie and her sister Beatrice as children – and Eugenie will share it with her own children should she become a mum.

Guess How Much I Love You, £6.99, Waterstones

Sarah Ferguson herself has written numerous children's books, starting with Budgie the Little Helicopter in 1989. Speaking to Royal Central, she said: 'If I am lucky enough to be blessed with grandchildren, it will be the most wonderful sense of joy for me and of course, I will be making up stories every day for them.'

