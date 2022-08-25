Everything Stacey Solomon has said about having a fifth child The TV star recently married actor Joe Swash

Loose Women panelist Stacey Solomon is on cloud nine right now following her July wedding to her beau Joe Swash.

The newlyweds share two children together, daughter Rose, nine months, and son Rex, two, and Stacey is also mum to Zach, 14, and Leighton, 10. As a busy mum-of-four, is her family now complete or does Stacey want a fifth baby?

WATCH: Stacey's baby Rose says her first word

Back in September 2021, the former X Factor star told the Mail on Sunday's You Magazine that Rose would be her last child.

Stacey explained: "We have to live within our means. We want to be the best parents we can. And when we were trying to have this baby, it wasn’t the process we thought it would be, so we were just so grateful to even get pregnant. I don’t want to push it any more. This is enough."

Joe and Stacey

When Stacey was in the final stage of her pregnancy with Rose, she shared some beautiful bump photos with her Instagram followers, again hinting she wouldn't have more children.

Stacey wrote: "Taking in Every Last Second. Thank you dad for helping me make special memories tonight… I wish I'd done this every time but I'm so glad we did it this time. For the last time… So grateful for the chance to grow you little one, now we can't wait to meet you."

Stacey during her pregnancy with Rose

However, we wonder if Stacey may change her mind. She previously told fans how she didn't think she would have a fourth child, so sweet Rose was an unexpected addition – perhaps there will be a fifth surprise too?

Posting another baby bump photo on her social media, Stacey previously wrote:

"Oh Hello Little One. This may well be more food baby than actual baby the way I’ve eaten this weekend but It’s made me smile so much tonight. The sunset is so pretty so I took a picture and I’ll always look back at it and treasure the bread and the baby forever. I was so gutted when I had Rex early and didn’t document growing him. We didn’t think we would get to do it all again so I'm taking all the pictures I can."

Stacey's four children

In May this year, Heatworld reported that a source close to Stacey revealed the TV star was feeling broody again as her wedding to Joe approached.

Perhaps we will be hearing baby news from the Solomon Swash household soon…

