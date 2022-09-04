How Heidi Klum's ex-husband Seal goes out of his way to protect their children The AGT star shares four children with the singer

Heidi Klum and Seal were married between 2005 and 2012 and they co-parent four children.

The former couple are incredibly private when it comes to their personal lives although their oldest daughter Leni is now making her own waves in the spotlight as an aspiring model.

Most recently, Leni was pictured hugging her father while attending the US Open in New York, and it looked like a great time was had by them both.

Heidi Klum and daughters Leni and Lou showcase their dance moves

However, Seal has always made an effort to not share photos of his children on social media - despite being active on the picture sharing account.

Like many parents in the public eye, Seal has chosen to protect his children's privacy until they are old enough to decide whether or not they want to be in the spotlight.

Heidi also rarely shares pictures of the couple's children - particularly their youngest three. Along with Leni, they share sons Henry and Johan and daughter Lou.

Seal is incredibly protective of his children - who he shares with ex-wife Heidi Klum

Seal has previously opened up about co-parenting with Heidi, telling US Weekly: "It can be challenging. It requires teamwork. If you are a team, if both parents are a team, then it's really easy and that's not a real challenge at all… But you have to be a team. And if you're not a team, then it can all fall to pieces."

There's been a big change for Heidi and Seal - who are both incredibly close to their children - as daughter Leni has flown the nest to attend college in New York City.

Heidi recently opened up about the change and admitted that while she is thrilled about the 18-year-old's exciting new adventure, her "heart will be sad" without her daughter at home. "I am [so proud]," Heidi told ET Online.

The singer and AGT judge share four children together

"You know, she has her head screwed on right. Right now, college is on top of the list. It's not modeling and she's really excited for that next chapter in her life."

The supermodel added: "Unfortunately, she is moving away from home, which is obviously sad but at the same time that she's got enough to go for it.

"She's moving to New York. I started in New York, so she knows New York inside and out because we shot Project Runway there for many years.

"'So, she knows it well because I always move my family to New York when we were still filming. So, I think she's going to have a good time, but my heart will be sad."

