If Michael Weatherly ever decides to hang up his acting skills, there's a replacement hot on his heels in the form of his adorable son, Liam.

The eight-year-old well and truly stole the show in a photo the former NCIS star recently shared on Twitter in which he was dressed up just like his famous dad.

In the image, Liam wore a pair of Michael's thick-rimmed glasses and smiled for the camera.

WATCH: Michael Weatherly's Tony DiNozzo says his goodbyes on NCIS

He captioned the post which also featured his wife, Bojana Janković: "Liam Weatherly tries #Bull glasses @BullCBS."

Michael's lookalike son was adorable in the snapshot as he mimicked his father's character, on the show - which is loosely based on the early career of TV's Dr Phil. The father-of-three took on the role just months after bowing out of NCIS.

He starred as fan favourite Tony DiNozzo on the Mark Harmon-led series for 13 seasons between 2003 and 2016, meaning he's barely had a break from work for almost two decades.

Michael's son looked just like him with his Bull glasses on

With Bull now finished, there is a possibility that Michael could return to NCIS, which would delight his fans.

The show's executive producer Steven D. Binder is certainly on board with the idea. In a recent interview with TV Insider, he was full of enthusiasm when asked about a DiNizzo comeback.

He said: "I absolutely would love to do something like that. That's going to depend on Michael Weatherly.

Somebody say summer before I get tagged out! pic.twitter.com/Sc5RieAV3q — Michael Weatherly (@M_Weatherly) August 8, 2022

Michael has been traveling with his famiy in Europe over the summer

"He and I have talked over the years about it and he was always on Bull and [since] he was on Bull, it just seemed weird and not right," he continued, adding that if it does happen, it won't be anytime soon.

As he explained: "The last conversation I had with him was that he's going to take some time off and rest because he went from a very difficult schedule on NCIS to headlining his own show for six years, through COVID."

Michael has been taking some quality time with his wife and their children, Liam and daughter, Olivia, and has thrilled his social media followers by documenting their well-deserved summer vacations.

