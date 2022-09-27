Kelly Osbourne cradles growing baby bump alongside Jada Pinkett Smith

Kelly Osbourne is experiencing the journey of motherhood in the public eye, and recently gave her adoring fans a glimpse at how she was going along.

While she has remained relatively private on social media ever since announcing her pregnancy back in May, she did show off her baby bump for her screen return.

The TV star is set to make an appearance on the upcoming installment of Red Table Talk with Jada Pinkett Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris as a special co-host subbing in for Willow Smith.

A promo of the episode was shared on social media that saw Jada welcome her as "mom-to-be Kelly Osbourne," and both welcomed her with large smiles and laughs.

While Kelly only appeared briefly in the promo, she was clearly glowing, sporting a radiant smile and a black dress as she cradled her growing baby bump.

This isn't the first glimpse at her bump, however, as she previously shared another photograph of herself reflected against a screen door with her growing tummy highlighted.

A pregnant Kelly is filling in for Willow on Red Table Talk

The star made the big reveal about pregnancy back in May with a photograph of the sonogram, and she couldn't have been more thrilled.

"I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why… I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma. To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic!"

The reality TV star was immediately inundated with congratulatory messages from her many fans and friends. "YAYAYAYAYAYAY!!!!!! The news is out! You're gonna be the best mom!!! So happy for you!!!! Can't wait to meet your baby!!!" Ross Matthews wrote.

The singer is expecting her first child with Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson, 45, who she revealed she had been dating in early 2022.

The star announced her pregnancy back in May

"After 23 years of friendship, I can't believe where we have ended up! You are my best friend, my soulmate and I am so deeply in love with you Sidney George Wilson," she penned at the time.

